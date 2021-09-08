RR runners ready for race No. 2

VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge cross country team is battling through some bumps and bruises but the Wolverines are looking forward to their second race of the year today at the GNK Invite at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine.
Rock Ridge co-head coach Chris Ismil says neither the boys or girls team is at full health, but those harriers that are running have solid expectations for themselves a week after their season opening race.
“I feel like we have some normal aches and pains and soreness that we’re working through at the beginning of the season,” Ismil said. “We’re definitely not at 100% and I don’t think we will be for these early meets. A few runners are going to be on the mend but I still think we have a solid team coming in to compete tomorrow. We don’t want to have too high of expectations since it’s the beginning of the season, but I think we have plenty of runners ready to go from a competitive standpoint.”
The Wolverines are coming off solid finishes from their season opener, with the boys taking first at the Virginia Invite and the girls taking second as a team. On the boys side, standout Cameron Stocke won’t be running as he nurses an injury. Eighth grader Maija Lamppa, who is also coming off an injury, will compete in the shorter junior high race as opposed to the varsity race which will be a good start to her season according to Ismil.
“We thought she’d be on a bike all season long with what her doctors were saying before the season starts. For her to be in a position to even run this junior high race is pretty amazing with how far she’s come and I know she’s excited to run.”
With one race under their belts, Ismil expects his younger runners to come in with better pacing compared to race one while his older runners should be looking at running smarter races in general.
“Some of these kids were nervous as heck before their first race. They had never done this before. Now they have a better idea of pacing. The kids who ran track last season might be used to running but they’re not used to 5Ks yet. So we’re really trying to get the concept of pacing down, making sure kids aren’t going out too fast too early and then our older kids will be able to adjust their strategies out on the course now that they’ve gotten that race feeling back.”
Just over a week ago, the Wolverines were used to humid, 80 degree practices. Now, the temps have cooled off and rain is hitting the area more consistently, something Ismil and co-head coach Jon Wagner are thankful for.
“From a running standpoint, we always prefer the cooler weather. The transition from extreme heat to the cold and wet has been crazy but I think our kids have been doing just fine. We’re focusing a lot on stretching and making sure their bodies aren’t tightening up from the cold.”
The course at Eagle Ridge is a favorite for some according to Ismil. Running there twice last season, the coach said his runners look forward to it once more.
“It was a fast course for us last year, even though there’s a pretty big hill to climb. We had some crazy fast times and a lot of kids set PRs on that course. Our kids are familiar with it and I think they’re excited for that course.”
Ultimately, the coaches are looking for progress and gradual improvements compared to their first race.
“Our biggest expectation is that we’re improving every race. We want to get just a little bit faster and stay healthy. That’s the big thing right now.
