Roosevelt Pool welcomes its final swimmers as Wolverines host meet

VIRGINIA — Virginia High School’s Roosevelt Natatorium has stood the test of time.
From housing multiple state meets over 80 years ago, to being the home of the 15-time state champion girls team between 1924-41 to now where it’s been the home of Rock Ridge boys and girls swimming until the completion of the pool on the new campus.
Today, the Roosevelt Natatorium will host its last varsity swim meet ever as the Rock Ridge Wolverines host International Falls and Proctor/Hermantown beginning at 5 p.m.
In memory of the pool and the countless athletes, coaches and fans that have come through its doors, former Virginia swimmers Jim and Tom Hafdahl and Jon Isaacson gave some memories of the time spent in the historic pool.
A 1960 graduate of Virginia, Isaacson said the pool was among the best in the state during his time swimming for the Devils.
“I loved swimming in that Virginia pool. It was a great pool compared with any other pool we swam in at that time, including Cooke Hall (on the campus of the University of Minnesota). I loved the skylights, which are covered now. Towards the end of practice, someone would turn on the electric lights in the skylights. There were lots of incandescent bulbs up there above the lower level of glass. I swam a lot of backstroke toward the end of practice so I could look up at those lights.”
Brothers Jim and Tom Hafdahl remember the skylights as well. Tom, who coached the Virginia girls for 33 seasons from 1977-2009, also remembers the sound quality inside the pool back in the day and the painted lines on the bottom of the pool which conflicted with the lane lines used on top of the water.
“For the size of pool it was, it had great acoustics,” Tom said. “They put in a new ceiling and the acoustics were never the same after that. It was a unique pool because the bottom had lines where you were supposed to swim.
“There were no line markers on top of the water initially so the lines on the bottom told you which of the six lanes you were in. Eventually they added lane dividers up top and changed it to five lanes but the painted floor still had six lines which was pretty unique.”
A 1971 graduate, Tom Hafdahl knew of the history that came before him with the girls team capturing so many state titles in the 20s and 30s.
“The fact that we were one of the few school buildings to even have a pool was a big deal, let alone a 25-yard pool. The girls had a lot of state champions in that pool and I believe they held the MSHSL record for most consecutive state championships by a team until it was broken by Edina girls’ tennis in the 90s.”
Jim Hafdahl, a 1973 graduate at Virginia, fondly remembers a traveling trophy between area teams back when he swam for the Devils.
”They used to have this meet during the District 27 and 28 days called the Duck for District 27 Championships. If you beat the team that had the duck, you got to keep the duck until the next meet. Eventually the meet kind of dissolved because Virginia was such a big program back then that all the other teams never really had a chance. But back in the late 50s and early 60s, the schools were very competitive for that little thing.
The Roosevelt pool also formerly held the Virginia Invitational, one of the longest running meets in the state.
“It started back in 1947. I used to be the meet manager for it but when I was going through school, there were probably 15 teams that would all come to the meet. We’d hold diving preliminaries on Fridays and then swimming prelims on Saturday before trying to qualify for the finals in the afternoon. Back then you could only swim in two events a year so the teams were big and the natatorium was packed by the end of the day, filled with kids that didn’t qualify for the championship and all the parents.”
The pool was notable for being one of the only 25-yard pools in the state when it was built, with Isaacson believing only one was built before it in Minnesota. Still, there were plenty of quirks that swimmers today would never have to deal with including wood starting blocks that had to be held by someone else and a lack of lane flags up above for backstrokers, meaning swimmers had to stay as straight as they could as to not go out of their own lane.
When Tom Hafdahl first started coaching in the 70s, he noted that teams from the Twin Cities area began coming up north and taking all the pool records for themselves.
“They were so far ahead of us in training byu that point that they could come up here and completely change the record board in no time. We ended up turning that around by the time I finished coaching in 2009 but there were still some girls records that were up there that were set back in 1977 or 78. Those records could stand the test of time.”
State of the art for it’s time, the natatorium formerly had a three-meter diving board and held plenty of major meets until the advent of the six-lane pool in Mesabi East.
“Now, you can’t do a big meet without an eight-lane pool,” Jim Hafdahl said.
With success in swimming started up north before reaching the metro area, Jim said the mining companies were a big reason why swimming was such a hit at first.
“There weren’t any teams from the cities for quite a while because they didn’t have the pools. All the state records and state champions until the mid-50s were from around here before the metro started building pools and winning championships. We were very thankful for how well the mining companies put us up back in the day by having pools built in the school.”
Isaacson did plenty of his own research on teams of the past, including the boys team which won seven state championships and had seven state runner-up titles in the 20s and 30s under head coach Harry Boardman. L.L. Michels, who coached Isaacson, coached through 1959. Michels also coached Mike Chopp, the 1954 breaststroke state champion. Chopp happened to be Virginia’s last state champion in swimming before Isaac Erickson won the 50 freestyle in 2014.
Carl Allison took over as head coach in Isaacson’s senior year. Fred Swenson and Joe Frohelingsdorf were the next two coaches after Allison left for Hibbing after only a few years at Virginia.
Jean Healy was girls coach through the first era of girls’ swimming and helped theBlue Devils amass their collection of state championships.
“She was still teaching English and directing our school plays when I was in high school,” Isaacons said. “She wrote an essay on Sirkka Pelto, who was a state champion for Virginia in the 30s. The essay was published in Atlantic Monthly.”
With all the history behind it, it’s clear the pool itself made many swimmers into the tremendous athletes they became.
“It made us prepared for anything,” Tom Hafdahl said. “We never felt we were at a disadvantage coming out of it. Whenever we went to a new pool or a small pool somewhere else, we were prepared for it.”
With today’s meet set for 5 p.m., the Roosevelt Natatorium’s final chapter will be finished before the swimmers of Rock Ridge head to their new home.
