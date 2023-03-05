ST. PAUL—Three area wrestlers medaled at the State Class AA Individual Meet held Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Bryson Larrabee of Hibbing placed fourth at 160-pounds; Damian Tapio of Rock Ridge placed fourth at 170-pounds; and Ian Larrabee of Hibbing placed sixth at 220-pounds.

