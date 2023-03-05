ST. PAUL—Three area wrestlers medaled at the State Class AA Individual Meet held Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Bryson Larrabee of Hibbing placed fourth at 160-pounds; Damian Tapio of Rock Ridge placed fourth at 170-pounds; and Ian Larrabee of Hibbing placed sixth at 220-pounds.
After working his way out of the wrestlebacks on Friday, Larrabee continued on in the 160 pound bracket on Saturday, facing off with Park Rapids’ Lucas Kritzeck in the consolation quarterfinals. Larrabee pinned Kritzeck to 4:05, securing his spot in the medal rounds.
Larrabee benefited from a medical forfeit in the consolation semis over New Prague’s Evan Farley, sending him to the third place match. There, Larrabee went the distance with Mankato West’s Damian Riewe, but Riewe came out on top via a 10-7 decision.
At 170, Tapio started the final day on Saturday with a 9-6 win over Danny Martin of Simley, the sixth seed in the tournament, to move into the consolation semifinals. There, Tapio faced off with Princeton’s Parker Adkins. Adkins, seeded fourth went toe to toe with Tapio, but the Wolverines junior picked up the 3-2 win to move into the third place match.
Tapio wound up fourth as he lost a 7-2 decision to Cade Jackson of Detroit Lakes.
“He wrestled really well,” Rock Ridge head coach Dennis Benz said. “He knows next year he can really do something special. Most of the guys down at state in his weight class are graduating. He put out a really strong effort and we can’t fault him for anything he did. He understands matches at state are a grind and he put out a good effort.”
At 220 pounds, Ian Larrabee closed out the wrestlebacks on Friday night with a 5-1 win over Perham’s Rorey Lindquist. In Saturday’s consolation quarterfinals, Larrabee made short work of Fridley’s Gavin Gerhard, pinning him in 44 seconds.
With a medal secured, Larrabee faced off with Tri-City United’s Marco Reyes, the fifth seed in the tournament but couldn’t find a win, losing by a 7-3 decision. In the fifth place match, Larrabee squared off with Fairmont-Martin County West’s Max Olson. Olson delivered the second loss in a row for Larrabee, pinning him at 1:47 in the first period to end the Bluejacket’s run in sixth.
Rock Ridge’s Dutch Hedblom was the only other wrestler to make it out of the wrestlebacks Friday, but fell one round short of securing a medal.
At 126 pounds, Hedblom started Saturday taking on Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton’s Jacob Luebke. Luebke pinned Hedblom at 2:48, ending the sophomore’s state tournament run one match out of medal contention.
“Dutch had a real nice tournament,” Benz said. “He’ll be one to watch the next couple of years. He’s just going to get better and better. He fell short of a medal but now he wants it. He was disappointed after that last match but he held his head up.”
Benz says the Wolverines will look to compete at an even higher level next year, returning all but one wrestler with Nolan Campbell set to graduate.
“We finished up 18-6 in duels and we can build off that now. A lot of them are talking about getting back in the weight room next week. A lot of them are three-sport athletes and we try to push that too. Hopefully some of them go out and wrestle in the summer. Eight months from now, they’ll be back at it but it should be exciting.”
On the girls side, Jovanna Volker of Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway won her first match over Tori Bahr of Bemidji 10-8, then she lost to Cassandra Gonzales of Shakopee by fall at 1:36.
In her third-place match, Voker was pinned by Claire Kvant of St. Michael-Albertville at 5:02 to place fourth.
