WALKER — The Rock Ridge wrestling team put five wrestlers into championship matches and came away with one champion as they finished second on Friday at the Walker Wolf Pack Invitational.
At 145 pounds, Gavin Benz went 3-0 on the day to claim victory in the weight class. Benz opened with a pin of Staples-Motley’s Blake Neelan at 1:13.
In the semifinals, Benz pinned Deer Rivers’ Tygh Gullickson at 1:59. In the finals, Benz picked up a win in sudden victory over Crosby-Ironton’s John Paul Fitzpatrick to win the tournament, an opponent he had lost twice to already this season.
After the tournament, Benz was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler for his performance on the mat.
The Wolverines had four runners-up as well, starting with Asher Hedblom at 120 pounds. Hedblom opened by pinning Blackduck’s Sawyer Stroeing just 29 seconds in before pinning Staples-Motley’s Riley Reese at 1:28 in the semifinals.
In the championship match, Hedblom went into overtime with Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s Dawson McGee, but McGee came away the winner with Hedblom finishing second.
At 126 pounds, Jackson Kendall was also a runner-up for Rock Ridge. Kendall defeated Proctor/Hermantown’s Thomas Barnstorf by fall at 1:37 in his quarterfinal match.
In the semifinals, Kendall won by major decision over Staples-Motley’s Owen Winter. In his championship match, Kendall went the distance with Blackduck’s Eli Sharbono, but Sharbono had the edge and got the 5-0 decision by match’s end.
At 152 pounds, Damian Tapio finished second overall. Tapio defeated Blackduck’s Shayne Swedberg with a pin at 2:35 in the semifinals.
In his championship match, Tapio matched up with Thief River Falls’ Griffin Lundeen, but Lundeen earned the 5-1 win by decision.
At 182 pounds, Kaelan Kimball was the final runner-up for the Wolverines. Kimball defeated Proctor/Hermantown’s Brett Pampuch with a pin at 1:39 to move into the semifinals.
There, he pinned Thief River Falls’ Josh Herrera at 2:12 to advance to the championship. Kimball’s run ended there, however, with Deer Rivers’ Gus Thompson pinning Kimball just 36 seconds into the match for the win.
The Wolverines had other solid team finishes on the day including third place performances from Erik Sundquist (145 pounds), Miigwen Tuchel (160), Gavin Flannigan (170) and Ian Luecken (285).
Rock Ridge head coach Dennis Benz said he was pleased with the performances from his wrestlers in the 10-team tournament.
“Overall, we had a great day on the mat,” Benz said. “We did lose a few close matches including some in OT. We try to condition our kids to be the ones who would be favored in those situations but we did manage to get some wins there too.”
Injuries and illness have made things difficult for the Wolverines over the last few weeks with Benz hoping the worst is behind them as they head towards the section tournament.
“We are still continuing to work through some sickness and a few injuries but the hope is to be ready for the section team and individuals in three weeks.”
Rock Ridge will travel to Onamia on Thursday for a quad meet and close out the regular season the week after with a triangular in Rush City.
