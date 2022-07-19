EVELETH — The Rock Ridge 18U softball team closed out their Arrowhead Fastpitch schedule on Monday with a pair of wins over Silver Bay, winning 7-3 and then 15-0.
In the first game, Thunder pitcher Lydia Delich got the win in the circle, giving up the three runs on three hits while striking out 10.
At the plate, Taylor Morley led the way going 2-2. Janie Potts, Anna Beaudette, Brooklyn Smith, Katie Johnson and Ayla Troutwine all collected hits in the win.
In the second game, Morley got the win in the circle, striking out seven Mariners in the process.
At the plate, Mattelyn Seppi and Troutwine each had a pair of hits. Delich, Beaudette, Johnson, Morley, Maggie Koskela, Julia Lindseth, Emily Pontinen, Alyssa Grahek and Lillian Archambeau all had a hit for the Thunder.
With his team going 11-1 in the Arrowhead League slate of games this summer, Rock Ridge 18U head coach Boyd Carlblom said it’s been a successful summer for the newly formed team.
“We had 15 girls batting last night,” Carlblom said. “Just having such great numbers alone this summer has been great but I think the girls have played some really solid softball this summer. I think it’s a good sign for Rock Ridge. It all came together well.”
Rock Ridge 12, 11
Grand Rapids 0, 2
At Grand Rapids, the Thunder grabbed a pair of wins last week, downing Rapids 12-0 in the first game before taking the second game 11-2.
Delich got the win in the circle in the first game, striking out five in a three-hit effort.
At the plate, Morley and Alex Flannigan led the way going 3-3. Kylie Marolt and Johnson had two hits each. Beaudette, Lindseth, Smith, Koskela, Marissa Anderson and Pontinen all had hits as well.
In the second game, Anderson got the win in the circle, giving up one run on two hits over four innings. She struck out three. Archambeau pitched the final inning for the Thunder, giving up one run on two hits.
At the plate, Flannigan and Johnson went 3-3 on the night. Seppi, Lindseth and Morley all had two hits. Marolt, Smith, Anderson, Pontinen, Archambeau and Grahek all finished with a hit.
Fairmont Tournament
At Fairmont, the Thunder went 2-1 on the weekend of July 9 to come away as consolation champions.
Rock Ridge fell to Mankato 10-0 in their opener with Carlblom saying his team couldn’t figure things out early.
“We were just flat. We couldn’t get it going.”
Delich took the loss in the circle, striking out three. Seppi, Delich and Troutwine had the three lone hits for Rock Ridge.
In their second game, the Thunder downed New Germany 15-0. Flannigan and Delich went 2-2 on the day with Seppi, Marolt, Johnson and Pontinen all adding hits.
In the consolation championship game, Rock Ridge downed Windom Area 9-0 to finish 2-1 on the weekend.
Delich got the win in the circle, giving up no runs on two hits while striking out eight.
At the plate, Flannigan went 2-3 to lead the Thunder. Delich, Johnson, Troutwine, Pontinen and Koskela all added hits in the win as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.