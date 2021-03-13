HIBBING — Last year, as two separate schools, the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert High School boys swimming teams swam together and won the Section 6A swimming title.
This season, the two schools finally made the transition to one team official, and the results stayed the same.
Rock Ridge won its first team title as one team by scoring 488 points to take home the crown of the Section 6A Meet, which was held Saturday at the Hibbing High School Pool and Robert J. Elkington Middle School in Grand Rapids.
The Bluejackets hosted the Wolverines, International Falls and Chisholm, while the Thunderhawk hosted Chisago Lakes, Proctor and Mesabi East.
When all of the results were combined Rock Ridge was the overwhelming winner.
“It was excellent,” Rock Ridge coach Dan Boelk said. “The guys had a plan all season, they stuck with it and it paid dividends today. We’re gearing up for the state, but for the time drops, I’m beyond excited.
“I didn’t expect any of this. I thought fast, but not this fast. I’m looking forward to next week now as well as they are.”
The plan was to stay tired all year and not worry about anything until sections.
“We were hoping to have a state meet, but with this COVID, you never know,” Boelk said. “We had to make them believe that it was going to happen. We had to be positive and train hard every day.
“You can’t ask for a better group of guys. I’ve been coaching a long time, and I’ve never had a crew like this before, especially with two separate towns that were rivals. They get along great.”
The spark that led to the victory was in the 200 medley relay when Owen Engel, Aiden Hecimovich, Leighton Ongalo and Nathan Spering placed fourth, which would have missed a state-meet berth.
The foursome swam a 1:42.58, which was faster than the state-qualifying time, and that got Rock Ridge to state.
“That set the whole thing in motion,” Boelk said. “When you start off with a good relay, it seems like everything goes good from there on out. We had time drops across the board, from the young kids to the older.
“I have nothing to complain about today.”
The Wolverines did get first-place finishes in the 200 and 500 freestyle with Cameron Johnson, who set two new Section 6A records; Gunnar George in the 50 freestyle; and George, Engel, Bird and Leif Sundquist in the 400 freestyle relay, another new Section 6A record.
The runner up of the meet was Hibbing with 346.5 points.
On paper, the Bluejackets were supposed to finish behind Grand Rapids, but Mike Veneziano’s crew exceeded their expectations.
“Rock Ridge swam well, and they did what they were supposed to do team-wise,” Veneziano said. “A lot of their athletes were outstanding today, but I’m thoroughly pleased with the performance of my team.
“Some of those races were mind blowing.”
Hibbing’s medley relay also set the tone by winning with a time of 1:37.32, which were new pool and section records.
Aaron Hadrava, Luke Pocquette, William Stenson and Cooper Emerson made up the foursome.
“I thought we had a shot at breaking 1:40, so to go a 1:37 was unbelievable,” Veneziano said. “It’s shocking to me actually. Those guys absolutely clicked.”
The Bluejackets also broke pool and section records in the 200 freestyle relay as Stenson, Emerson, Ben Philips and Pocquette swam a 1:28.22.
“They did a great job,” Veneziano said. “Those guys put it together.”
Hibbing also won three more events as Stenson won both the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly with new Section 6A records. Emerson won the 100 freestyle. The Bluejackets also got Hadrava to state in the 100 backstrom and Pocquette in the 100 breaststroke.
“We won almost half of the events,” Veneziano said. “My hat goes off to William, with pool, team and section records in four events. He’s a dominant figure in the sport of swimming.
“They simply did what we were talking about. They performed up to their capabilities of what we do, and how we train. The rest of it took care of itself.”
Logan Schroeder of Mesabi East would win the 100 backstroke with a new Section 6A record, and Austin Morrissey of Grand Rapids won the 100 breaststroke.
Grand Rapids did finish third with 330 points, followed by Mesabi East 259.5, International Falls 239.5, Chisago Lakes 186, Chisholm 141.5 and Proctor 109.
Section 6A Meet
Team: 1. Rock Ridge 488; 2. Hibbing 346.5; 3. Grand Rapids 330; 4. Mesabi East 259.5; 5. International Falls 239.5; 6. Chisago Lakes 186; 7. Chisholm 141.5; 8. Proctor 109
Individuals:
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing (Aaron Hadrava, Luke Pocquette, William Stenson, Cooper Emerson), 1:37.32 PR, SR, SQ; 2. Grand Rapids (Xander Ogilivie, Austin Morrissey, Michael Fitch, Grant Ewen), 1:41.43 SQ; 3. Mesabi East (Logan Schroeder, Jamie Hill, Cole Layman, Carter Steele), 1:42.32 SQ; 4. Rock Ridge (Owen Engel, Aiden Hecimovich, Leighton Ongalo, Nathan Spiering), 1:42.58 SQ; 5. Chisholm (Carson Howard, Zach Quirk, Kilen Klimek, Bay Yukich), 1:51.93; 6. International Falls (Adrion Mannausau, Trygg Hemstad, Colton Hollis, Cody Jantzen), 1:55.20; 7. Chisago Lakes (Jimmy Nord, Nick Olsonm, Vincent Adams, Storm Opdahl), 1:55.34; 8. Proctor (Titus Virden, Garek Plinski, Dominic Horngren, Isaac Ryss), 2:02.44.
200 freestyle — 1. Cameron Johnson, RR, 1:46.98 SR; 2. Andrew Bird, RR, 1:48.65 SQ; 3. Michael Fitch, GR, 1:49.02 SQ; 4. Leif Sundquist, RR, 1:49.15 SQ; 5. Jake Slatinski, IF, 1:52.26; 6. Harrison Logan, RR, 1:52.83; 7. Grant Ewen, GR, 1:55.05; 8. Ben Philips, H, 1:55.45; 9. Carter Steele, ME, 1:56.28; 12. Alex Leete, ME, 2:05.53; 14. Kellen Fisher, H, 2:11.20; 15. Danny Knapper, ME, 2:13.34; 16. Reilly Benedict, H, 2:14.10; 17. Mason Chuk, C, 2:19.18; 19. Connor Masucci, C, 2:32.98; 20. Timmy Ranta, H, 2:35.69; 21. Nathan Splinter, C, 2:39.00; 24. Noah Verant, C, 2:48.57,.
200 individual medley — 1. Stenson, H, 1:59.00 6A, SQ; 2. Will Serrano, IF, 2:05.55; 3. Engel, RR, 2:07.26; 4. Hadrava, H, 2:11.76; 5. Aiden Hecimovich, RR, 2:15.46; 6. Sam Reiten, GR, 2:19.48; 7. Cole Layman, ME, 2:19.83; 8. Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 2:20.38; 9. Ben Riipinen, H, 2:20.45; 12. Klimek, C, 2:25.66; 15. Zade Baker, ME, 2:28.30; 18. Luke Hecimovich, RR, 2:38.48.
50 freestyle — 1. Gunnar George, RR, 22.01 SQ; 2. Cooper Emerson, H, 22.04 SQ; 3. Nathan Spiering, RR, 23.13; 4. Pocquette, H, 23.17; 5. Scholler, IF, 23.29; 6. Jamie Hill, ME, 23.48; 7. (tie), Mason Williams, ME, Bay Yukich, C, 23.73; 10. Isak Schroeder, ME, 23.85; 13. John Kendall, RR, 24.50; 17. Cole Hughes, H, 25.83; 21. Beau Akerson, RR, 26.89; 26. Nathan Wangensteen, C, 29.11; 27. Aman Majumdar, H, 29.30; 28. Colt Long, ME, 31.06; 31. Jack Sjogren, C, 48.63.
Diving — 1. Storm Opdahl, CL, 531.90; 2. Jimmy Nord, CL, 441.70; 3. Tobie Stiles, CL, 408.05; 4. Aydin Aultman, GR, 366.45; 5. Tyler Fosso, H, 319.35; 6. Cole Hughes, H, 297.70; 7. Adrion Mannausau, IF, 270.20; 8. Max Gritzmacher,m RR, 260.75; 9. Wyliie Stenson, H, 244.30; 10. Gabe Aagenes, RR, 243.20.
100 butterfly — 1. Stenson, H, 50.82 6A, SQ; 2. Morrissey, GR, 52.81 SQ; 3. Gunnar George, RR, 53.24 SQ; 4. Ongalo, RR, 57.14; 5. (tie) Wilson, IF, Ben Philips, H, 57.20; 7. Ogilivie, GR, 57.60; 8. Quirk, C, 58.67; 9. Bodi George, RR, 59.21; 11. Cole Layman, ME, 1:01.91; 13. Tye Hiltunen, RR, 1:06.39; 17. Alex Hanegmon, H, 1:16.30; 19. Majumdar, H, 1:26.49.
100 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 48.30 SQ; 2. Bird, RR, 48.91 SQ; 3. Sundquist, RR, 49.44 SQ; 4. Engel, RR, 49.69; 5. Logan Schroeder, ME, 50.06; 6. Bay Yukich, C, 52.62; 7. Reiten, GR, 54.12; 8. Isak Schroeder, ME, 54.48; 14. Mathew Philip, H, 57.40; 15. Knapper, ME, 58.28; 16. Carson Howard, C, 58.89; 19. Akerson, RR, 59.69; 21. Hanegmon, N, 1:01.70; 22. Griffin Benedict, H, 1:01.89; 23. Chuk, C, 1:02.95; 26. Long, ME, 1:13.72; 27. Calvin Wangensteen, C, 1:21.27.
500 freestyle — 1. Johnson, RR, 4:56.23 6A, SQ; 2. Fitch, GR, 5:00.65; SQ; 3, Slatinski, IF, 5:03.89; 4. Logan, RR, 5:06.03; 5. Ewen, GR, 5:19.14; 6. Scholler, IF, 5:26.73; 7. Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 5:29.91; 8. Steele, ME, 5:31.46; 9. Leete, ME, 5:40.12; 14. Jason Dreshar, RR, 6:01.13; 15. Fisher, H, 6:04.47; 16. Reilly Benedict, H, 6:07.57; 22. Kai Strom, H, 7:52.73; 23. Connor Feldt, ME, 8:01.90; 24. Noah Verant, C, 8:09.39.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Stenson, Emerson, Ben Philips, Pocquette), 1:28.22 SQ, 6A, PR; 2. Rock Ridge (Gunnar George, Bird, Spiering, Sundquist), SQ; 3. Mesabi East (Logan Schroeder, Hill, Isak Schroeder, Steele), SQ, 1:31.94; 4. International Falls (Serrano, Anthony Scholler, Wilson, Slatinski), 1:33.42; 5. Chisholm (Yukich, Quirk, Klimek, Howard), 1:34.97; 6. Grand Rapids (Morrissey, Isaac Palecek, Fitch, Ewen), 1:36.23; 7. Chisago Lakes (Arntson, Hawkinson, Strand, Opdahl), 1:39.13; 8. Proctor (Mattison, Gundry, Westrom, Kass), 1:42.91.
100 backstroke — 1. Logan Schroeder, ME, 54.15 6A, SQ; 2. Hadrava, H, 57.63; 3. Serrano, IF, 58.03; 4. Ongalo, RR, 59.61; 5. Palecek, GR, 1:01.39; 6. Bodi George, RR, 1:03.21; 7. Ogilivie, GR, 1:03.57; 8. Mannausau, IF, 1:04.39; 9. Klimek, C, 1:04.94; 10. Baker, ME, 1:05.19; 11. Tye Hiltunen, RR, 1:06.01; 12. Kendall, RR, 1:07.69; 13. Mathew Philips, H, 1:08.06; 16. Howard, C, 1:12.13; 20. Wylie Stenson, H, 1:16.08; 22. Splinter, C, 1:23.93; 23. Feldt, ME, 1:29.60; 24. Strom, H, 1:26.91.
100 breaststroke — 1. Morrissey, GR, 1:00.77; 2. Jamie Hill, ME, 1:02.89; 3. Pocquette, H, 1:04.00; 4. Spiering, RR, 1:05.41; 5. Aiden Hecimovich, RR, 1:05.62; 6. Riipinen, H, 1:05.75; 7. Quirk, C, 1:06.02; 8. Silvis, GR, 1:06.97; 9. Mason Williams, ME, 1:09.10; 10. Gabe Aagenes, RR, 1:11.87; 14. Luke Hecimovich, RR, 1:14.61; 18. Griffin Benedict, H, 1:16.58; 23. Nathan Wangensteen, C, 1:24.18; 25. Brent Dragony, C, 1:32.26; 26. Ranta, H, 1:36.67; 28. Lucas Hoopman, ME, 1:39.50; 29. Pace Yukich, C, 1:40.63.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Rock Ridge (Gunnar George, Engel, Bird, Sundquist), 3:15.23 PR, 6A, SQ; 2. Grand Rapids (Morrissey, Fitch, Reiten, Ewen), 3:26.24; 3. International Falls (Serrano, Scholler, Wilson, Slatinski), 3:28.25; 4. Hibbing (Ben Philips, Mathew Philips, Hadrava, Riipinen), 3:38.20; 5. Mesabi East (Isak Schroeder, Layman, Knapper, Williams), 3:42.60; 6. Chisago Lakes (Hawkinson, Arntson, Fredstrom, Strand), 3:44.05; 7. Proctor (Mattison, Kass, Virden, Gundry), 3:49.57; 8. Chisholm (Chuk, Masucci, Nathan Wangensteen, Dragony), 4:38.56.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.