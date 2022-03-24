VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ and girls’ track and field teams have almost two weeks of practice under their belt. Today, they’ll get an early taste of competitive action when they travel to the University of Wisconsin Superior for their first indoor meet of the season.
As every Northland school is accustomed to, the early season sees track teams spending most of their time indoors while temperatures rise and the winter snow melts. Head boys coach Matt Anderson says that hasn’t deterred any of his athletes from putting together solid workouts across the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert campuses as well as at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center.
“Just like the other schools around here we’re stuck inside running hallways, working in the gym and using the weight room,” Anderson said. “Our distance runners are using the ITMEC and we hope to get the sprinters over there as well. We want to get the kids into as much track stuff as we can. The throwers have been working hard inside and the boys and girls came together for some work on their block starts and handoffs and whatnot. We’re getting as much under our belt as we can heading into this first meet.”
Co-head girls’ coach Murray Anderson says he’s seen positive results on his side of things early, in part due to the senior leadership from the Wolverines.
“It’s a bright spot,” Murray Anderson said “With the weather being what it is, that hasn’t stopped these kids from working hard. There’s a good mix of Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia kids and we have some great senior leadership. This year we’re moving into a new section so that leadership is going to be more important than ever this year.”
Last year, Rock Ridge was a part of Section 7A while track and field as a sport was under a two class system. The sport has expanded to three classes this year which puts the Wolverines into the new 7AA. Other 7AA schools include Hibbing, Grand Rapids, Cloquet, Denfeld, Hermantown and Proctor, as well as a few other schools closer to the metro area.
“You could even see it today,” Murray continued about the senior leadership. “We had a bunch of different things going on but they knew exactly where to go and what to do to get the kids started for today’s practice.”
Looking at today’s indoor meet in Superior, both coaches reiterated that results don’t mean a whole lot when it comes to the first races of the season.
“We’re excited for the meet,” Matt said. “It’s experience for us and it’s a way for us to set our baselines. It’ll be great to see these kids get a chance to run and jump and throw when we don’t have all the amenities at our fingertips. So we hope they just take advantage of this opportunity to get a starting point.”
That starting point could mean different things for different athletes. While older athletes might want to get back into the groove from last year, younger athletes might just be looking for a place to start.
“The experienced runners I’m sure just want to have a decent start,” Matt said. “They want their numbers to look like last year’s numbers but it’s harder to compare a 60 (meter run) to a 100. Same thing with the hurdles and the relays. It’s not all the same at an indoor track. We’re not expecting PRs but we are expecting intensity and good competition.”
Possibly the most important part of a first meet is just getting that competitive experience back into an athlete’s toolkit.
“It gives some of these kids a chance to experience a meet,” Murray said. “It’s a lot mentally. Physical prep won’t be much of a big deal because the kids know how to warm up and stretch and what they have to do when they get there. It’s the mental preparation that not everyone is used to yet. You’ve been practicing but now all of a sudden you’re lining up next to someone from another school that you want to compete with.”
The Rock Ridge track and field program is now in its third year. The first was cut short due to Covid, but great strides were made last year with the girls winning the 7A North meet and the boys’ taking runner-up before numerous athletes punched their ticket to state at the 7A Championships. The Wolverines already have a state champion under their belt in junior Cam Stocke. Stocke won the 1,600 meter run last year at the state meet, making an early name for the Wolverines.
The program continues to see great growth with over 60 athletes just on the boys side. Over 50 runners — boys and girls — are expected to compete in today’s varsity meet.
“We’re hoping those numbers stay consistent,” Matt said. “We’re going to be hanging around with those bigger schools so we need the numbers and we have to keep growing from the bottom up. The atmosphere is nice and chill and you can tell a good culture has started here and we want to continue what we had last year into this year.”
“Knock on wood, but we’ve never had any problems when it came to Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert kids coming together,” Murray said. “We won the subsection last year maybe when we weren’t supposed to but the kids had a good time doing it and made it happen. Everyone’s realizing that it’s a team thing even though all the events are individual. It’s been really fun so far to see the amount of work these kids are putting in and the progress that has already been made.”
