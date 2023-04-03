CONCORDIA—The Rock Ridge boys’ and girls’ track and field teams got their indoor season started this past weekend, hitting up a pair of meets on Minnesota’s western border.
On Friday, the Wolverines competed at Concordia University-Moorhead before tackling the Thundering Herd Invite at NDSU the following day.
At Concordia, the Rock Ridge girls earned a first place finish in the 4x800 meter relay with Maija Lamppa, Katelyn Torrel, Lexi Lamppa and Nora Stark winning the event with a time of 10:38.34.
Liz Fultz earned a second place finish in the 200 meter dash, stopping her time at 27.85 to have the next best result for the Wolverines.
The Rock Ridge girls picked up numerous third place finishes in Moorhead with the 4x800 B-team (Mackayla Waldron, Madelyn Klima, Brynley Heisel and Miia Johnson), taking bronze with a time of 11:31.61 to start things off. Maija Lamppa was third in the 1600 meter run (5:47.33) as was Lexi Lamppa in the 800 (2:39.12), Avah Kraushaar in the 3200 (13:53.46) and Abigail Sather in the high jump (4-07).
For the boys, the Rock Ridge 4x800 relay of Connor Matschiner, Jake Bradach, Jared Delich and Cam Stocke opened the day with a win, crossing the line with a time at 8:29.17. Stocke earned a second win for the Wolverines later in the day, crossing first in the 800 meter run with a time of 1:59.99.
Sawyer Williams had the last first place finish for the Rock Ridge boys, posting a mark of 37 feet, six inches in the triple jump to come out on top.
Second place finishes on the day include Andrew Wilson in the 55 meter dash (6.90), Max Williams in the high jump (five feet, five inches), Griffin Krmpotich in the long jump (18 feet, five inches) and Isaac Flatley in the shot put (45 feet, 5.5 inches).
Taking third for Rock Ridge were Noah Mitchell in the shot put (44-01.00), Levi Flatley in the triple jump (37-02.50) and Delich in the 800 (2:09.54). Rock Ridge finished fourth and fifth in the 800 as well with Bradach (2:13.95) and Matschiner (2:14.94) claiming the next two spots.
At the Thundering Herd Invite, Maija Lamppa had the lone win for the Wolverine girls on the day, taking first in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:34.79. Rock Ridge had numerous third place finishes including Fultz in the 200 (27.98), Lexi Lamppa in the 1600 (5:53.48) and Sather in the high jump (4-08).
The 4x800 relay team of Maija and Lexi Lamppa, Kraushaar and Stark were also third with a time of 10:55.53.
The Wolverine boys picked up two wins at NDSU with Stocke claiming victory in the 1600 with a time of 4:28.92. To end the meet, Stocke teamed up with Matschiner, Max Williams and Nolin Cope-Robinson to win the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:42.39.
The Rock Ridge boys had no other top three finishes with Mitchell being the next best, taking fourth in the shot put with a heave of 44 feet even.
Complete results from all Rock Ridge athletes over the weekend can be found below.
Wolverine track and field will be back in action on April 12 at an indoor meet at Bemidji State University.
Concordia indoor results
Girls
4x800 relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Maija Lamppa, Katelyn Torrel, Lexi Lamppa, Nora Stark), 10:38.34; 3, Rock Ridge B (Mackayla Waldron, Madelyn Klima, Brynley Heisel, Miia Johnson), 11:31.61.
55 meter dash: 12, Allison Fink, 8.24; 26, Siri Stocke, 8.66; 28, Caylee Westby, 8.71; 52, Grace Langowski, 9.19; 58, Marie Kastner, 9.68.
4x200 relay: 8, Rock Ridge B (Ellie Bjorge, Cassy Maus, Maija Rantala, Abigail Sather), 2:06.66; 9, Rock Ridge A (Kayden Maturi, Fink, Jolie Stocke, S. Stocke), 2:09.16; 14, Rock Ridge C (Emma Vukmanich, Langowski, Kastner, Emily Pontinen), 2:18.95; 17, Rock Ridge D (Jacinda Wilcox, Vienna Zeidler, Kaylee Oakland, Westby), 2:26.06; 18, Rock Ridge E (Emma Bradach, Alexis Elg, Chelsea Jacka, Cally Anderson), 2:28.01.
1600 meter run: 3, M. Lamppa, 5:47.33; 4, N. Stark, 5:48.43; 13, Addy Papin, 6:53.48.
55 meter hurdles: 4, Rantala, 10.32; 7, Sather, 11.01; 14, J. Stocke, 12.15.
400 meter dash: 6, Heisel, 1:10.92; 7, Mia Stark, 1:11.98; 9, Johnson, 1:12.68; 11, Addison Youngren, 1:13.89.
800 meter run: 3, L. Lamppa, 2:39.12; 5, Torrel, 2:43.15; 8, Maria Aluni, 2:51.20.
200 meter dash: 2, Liz Fultz, 27.85; 22, Maturi, 31.94; 38, Pontinen, 33.89; 40, Vukmanich, 34.36; 45, Rosario de la Torre, 37.25; 46, Elg, 39.41.
3200 meter run: 3, Avah Kraushaar, 13:53.46.
4x400 relay: 4, Rock Ridge A (Klima, Waldron, M. Stark, Youngren), 4:58.18.
Shot put: 11, Madison Roen, 25-07.50; 14, Alex Gunderson, 24-09.50; 19, Ry Bernard, 22-08.25; 35, Malena Peterson, 18-08.75.
High jump: 3, Sather, 4-07; 6, Bjorge, 4-05; 7, Langowski, 4-05; 9, Torrel, 4-01.
Long jump: 4, Fultz, 14-05.50; 11, Wilcox, 13-01.25; 28, Westby, 11-04.50; 33, Vukmanich, 9-07.25; 36, Langowski, 8-03.75.
Triple jump: 7, Wilcox, 28-10.50; 10, J. Stocke, 24-08.75.
Boys
4x800 relay: 1, Rock Ridge B (Connor Matschiner, Jake Bradach, Jared Delich, Cameron Stocke), 8:29.17; 4, Rock Ridge A (Casey Aune, Brady Alaspa, Adrian Rausch, Grant Hansen), 9:31.16.
55 meter dash: 2, Andrew Wilson, 6.90; 9, Nolin Cope-Robinson, 7.20; 18, Griffin Krmpotichm 7.27; 29, Austin Schackman, 7.41; 33, Ryan Manninen, 7.43; 36, Zane Lokken, 7.46; 38, Jake Neari, 7.48; 41, Hansen, 7.52
4x200 relay: 5, Rock Ridge A (Krmpotich, Max Williams, Lokken, Ryan Herberg), 1:43.53; 7, Rock Ridge C (Luca Pellini, Leo Johnson, Gage Thielbar, Sawyer Williams), 1:45.36; 12, Rock Ridge E (Alaspa, Isaac Flatley, Noah Mitchell, Cooper Williams) 1:47.82; 13, Rock Ridge B (Cazmiro Carlson, Levi Flatley, Landyn Lindula, Carson Mast), 1:48.75; 22, Rock Ridge D (Jaydon Peglow, Logan Hjeda, Kaleb Kishel, Jack Stella), 2:04.88.
1600 meter run: 10, Tyler Wudinich, 5:59.87; 13, Alex Hultman, 6:06.48.
55 meter hurdles: 6, C. Williams, 9.91; 8, L. Flatley, 10.64; 16, Carlson, 11.87.
400 meter dash: 13, Alaspa, 1:01.69; 14, Herberg, 1:01.85; 27, Gabe Saatela, 1:07.74.
800 meter run: 1, Stocke, 1:59.99; 3, Delich, 2:09.54; 4, Bradach, 2:13.95; 5, Matschiner, 2:14.94; 9, Rausch, 2:25.80.
200 meter dash: 7, Cope-Robinson, 25.42; 9, Wilson, 25.47; 24, Neari, 26.73; 29, Schackman, 26.98; 33, Manninen, 27.25.
3200 meter run: 5, Milo Kroll, 12:53.39.
4x400 relay: 4, Rock Ridge B (Johnson, Pellini, Thielbar, S. Williams), 4:06.19; 6, Rock Ridge A (Carlson, L. Flatley, Lindula, Mast), 4:07.94; 10, Rock Ridge C (Peglow, Hjeda, Stella), 4:41.35.
Shot put: 2, I. Flatley, 45-05.50; 3, Mitchell, 44-01.00; 4, Jonah Aluni, 42-11.00; 12, Ian Luecken, 37-08.00; 17, Wesley Holcomp, 35-09.00; 23, Everett Okland, 33-11.00; 31, Will Warren, 32-11.00; 73, Charles Ahlstrand, 26-11.00; 80, Donald Boyd, 26-03.00; 91, Ian Rasmussen, 22-09.00.
High jump: 2, M. Williams, 5-05; 4, C. Williams, 5-05.
Long jump: 2, Krmpotich, 18-05.00; 11, Cope-Robinson, 17-00.00; 12, Mitchell, 16-11.00; 24, Shackman, 15-05.75.
Triple jump: 1, S. Williams, 37-06; 3, L. Flatley, 37-02.50; 5, Johnson, 34-09.50; 13, Carlson, 32-11.00; 14, Alaspa, 31-11.00.
Thundering Herd indoor results, NDSU
Girls
60 meter dash: 25, Cally Anderson, 9.67; 28, Emily Pontinen, 9.83; 31, Emma Vukmanich, 9.99; 35, Ellie Bjorge, 10.58; 36, Alexis Elg, 11.40.
200 meter dash: 3, Liz Fultz, 27.98.
400 meter dash: 14, Miia Johnson, 1:11.71; 17, Addison Youngren, 1:13.42; 18, Mia Stark, 1:13.55; 21, Addy Papin, 1:20.13.
800 meter run: 1, Maija Lamppa, 2:34.79; 5, Nora Stark, 2:40.23.
1600 meter run: 3, Lexi Lamppa, 5:53.48; 6, Brynley Heisel, 6:17.15; 8, Maria Aluni, 6:29.15.
3200 meter run: 5, Katelyn Torrel, 13:13.14.
60 meter hurdles: 8, Abigail Sather, 11.53; 10, Fultz, 11.87; 14, Maija Rantala, 12.05; 15, J. Stocke, 12.35.
4x200 relay: 4, Rock Ridge A (Kayden Maturi, Fink, Fultz, S. Stocke), 1:59.73; 10, Rock Ridge B (Vukmanich, Grace Langowski, Maus, Rantala), 2:11.92.
4x400 relay; 7, Rock Ridge A (M. Stark, Aluni, J. Stocke, Avah Kraushaar), 5:06.73.
4x800 relay: 3, Rock Ridge A (M. Lamppa, Kraushaar, L. Lamppa, N. Stark), 10:55.53; 5, Rock Ridge B (M. Stak, Madelyn Klima, Heisel, Johnson), 11:21.22.
Shot put: 14, Madison Roen, 26-08.75; 21, Ry Bernard, 23-06.25; 22, Alex Gunderson, 23-05.50; 25, Malena Peterson, 19-07.75.
High jump: 3, Sather, 4-08; 14, Fultz, 4-04; 15, Bjorgge, 4-04; 17, Langowski, 4-04.
Long jump: 12, Jacinda Wilcox, 13-0; 18, Caylee Westby, 12-05; 26, Langowski, 10-07; 28, Vukmanich; 9-07.25; 29, Vienna Zeidler, 9-04.25.
Triple jump: 12, Wilcox, 28-00.
Boys
60 meter dash: 8, Andrew Wilson, 7.65; 23, Jake Neari, 7.96; 27, Griffin Krmpotich, 8.00; 29, Austin Schackman, 8.04; 36, Ryan Herberg, 8.38; 40, Landyn Lindula, 8.60.
200 meter dash: 8, Max Williams, 24.94; 19, Krmpotich, 26.15; 22, Luca Pellini, 26.30; 23, Leo Johnson, 26.34 32, Herberg, 27.02.
400 meter dash: 12, Pellini, 1:00.02; 14, Carson Mast, 1:01.83; 19, Gage Thielbar, 1:03.14; 24, Johnson, 1:03.50; 28, Sawyer Williams, 1:08.37.
800 meter run: 8, Tyler Wudinich, 2:23.83; 18, Alex Hultman, 2:38.25.
1600 meter run: 1, Cameron Stocke, 4:28.92; 10, Connor Matschiner, 5:08.26; 14, Adrian Rausch, 5:17.30.
60 meter hurdles: 9, Cooper Williams, 11.25; 10, Levi Flatley, 11.26; 11, Cazmiro Carlson, 11.25.
4x200 relay: 6, Rock Ridge A (Nolin Cope-Robinson, Neari, Schackman, Wilson), 1:42.39; 11, Rock Ridge B (Carlson, L. Flatley, Lindula, Mast), 1:49.26.
4x400 relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (M. Williams, Matschiner, Cope-Robinson, Stocke), 3:42.39; 11, Rock Ridge B (Jaydon Peglow, Logan Hejda, Isaac Flatley, Gabe Saatela), 4:48.41.
4x800 relay: 7, Rock Ridge A (Milo Kroll, Alex Hultman, Wudinich, Brady Alaspa), 10:35.24.
Shot put: 4, Noah Mitchell, 44-00; 7, I. Flatley, 42-10; 8, Jonah Aluni, 41-09; 11, Wesley Holcomb, 39-00; 14, Ian Luecken, 37-02.
High jump: 14, Johnson, 4-04; 16, M. Williams, 5-02.
Long jump: 5, S. Williams, 18-10.50; 9, Krmpotich, 17-08.50; 25, Cope-Robinson, 16-00.75; 29, Schackman, 15-05.75.
Triple jump: 10, L. Flatley, 36-10.75; 11, S. Williams, 36-10.50; 19, Alaspa, 32-04.25; 22, Jack Stella, 30-08.00.
