VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team stepped onto the courts at the Virginia Indoor Tennis and Pickleball Club for the first time this season Monday and already they’re less than a week away from playing their first matches.
Second-year head coach Jace Friedlieb says he’s expecting solid things from the two-team defending Section 7A champions, and the added year of experience for both the team and him as a coach should pay dividends.
“My first day jitters were a little less coming in this year,” Friedlieb said at practice Monday. “I felt prepared last year but I would say this year, knowing the boys better than I did last year and just knowing how we run things made it very comfortable to walk into that first day of practice.”
Friedlieb says opening practice went off without a hitch with senior captains Jared Delich, Jake Bradach and Ryan Manninen leading the way when the first ball hit the court.
“Coming in, they were already hitting when I came through so I give a lot of credit to them and I give a lot of credit to the facilities we have here. Mr. [Dave] Gunderson does a great job of setting us up and getting things ready for us. We felt like we were walking into things ready. The boys knew what was coming and after the second drill, I already like the way they’re hitting.”
On the three captains themselves, Friedlieb says the trio cover the bases pretty well when it comes to leading a team.
“They’re three seniors that have led us for three years in different ways. We’ve got a quiet leader, we’ve got a leader by example and we’ve got a vocal leader in there so I feel very comfortable with them leading this team and doing what they do every day.”
While many area teams have to wait to even get on a court for the first time, the Wolverines will once again be a step ahead with the indoor courts at their disposal, a space that allows them to schedule matches just a week into practice.
“We’re very fortunate to have the indoor courts,” Friedlieb said. “We’re so lucky to have these. That puts us ahead of the game. A lot of the programs right now can’t hit outside nad we’re lucky to be able to hit every day uninterrupted. I think that’s a big driving force for us.”
Participation is also staying steady within the program with 44 players coming out in grades 7-12. Friedlieb says having so many out for the sport shows the Rock Ridge communities aren’t slowing down when it comes to tennis success.
“Big numbers are a good problem to have. It’s also stressful for a guy like me to try and get them all an opportunity to play. We can only carry 15 guys on the end of season roster so it’s competitive every day but it’s good to see that tennis is such a big thing in our communities.”
Finishing last year with a fourth place finish at the Class A state tournament, Friedlieb says the Wolverines are ready and willing to make it back to state to try and improve on that and defend their section title in the process.
“Pressure is a privilege. We feel we defended the section last year and now we’re coming to do that again. When that’s our mindset, that’s when we play our best tennis and that’s how these guys come ready to practice. We started day one knowing that there’s a target on our back and every day that makes us work harder.”
As they get set to host Thief River Falls and Duluth East on Saturday, Friedlieb says it’ll be the first real chance to see how the team shakes out.
“We want to see who can compete and who we can start having play with each other. We want to see them against other teams instead of just against each other like at practice. Maybe we’ll find some different combinations than we did last year. We only graduated three guys—Gavin Benz, Owen Buggert and Keegan Ruedebusch—they’re big losses for us just because of their leadership but it’s a great opportunity for those younger guys to step into a new position.”
As the team begins to take shape, Friedlieb says he’s plenty excited to hone his own coaching skills as well.
“I consider myself a lifelong learner. I’m learning something new every day. I have a list of things I want to try and get better at as a coach. I think that’ll only improve our program as well.”
