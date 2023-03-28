VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team stepped onto the courts at the Virginia Indoor Tennis and Pickleball Club for the first time this season Monday and already they’re less than a week away from playing their first matches.

Second-year head coach Jace Friedlieb says he’s expecting solid things from the two-team defending Section 7A champions, and the added year of experience for both the team and him as a coach should pay dividends.

