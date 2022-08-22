Rock Ridge tennis grabs three wins in first ever match day

DULUTH — The Rock Ridge girls’ tennis team looked solid on their first ever match day, going 3-0 on Saturday with wins over Burnsville, Simley and Duluth East.
In their opener with Burnsville, the Wolverines came away with a 4-3 win, grabbing three points from their singles players.
Lydia Delich started her season off strong with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Shawna Bruha, 6-2, 6-3. At No. 2 Singles, Rock Ridge’s Julia Lindseth fell in a close match to Ashley Kirg, 7-5, 7-5.
The Wolverines swept the rest of the singles with Alli Fink sweeping Avery Krumwiede, 6-0, 6-0 at third singles and Mayme Scott dispatching Bella Islam 6-1, 6-0 at fourth singles.
In doubles, Sydney Spelts and Ava Seppala grabbed the lone point for the Wolverines, winning at the No. 3 spot with a 2-6, 7-5, [10-7] win over Lizzy Berger and Iris Nelson. At first singles, Katelyn Torrel and Anna Beaudette fell 6-1, 6-4 to Burnsville’s Addie Bowlby and Madison Malecha while Ayla Troutwine and Paige Maki fell at the No. 2 spot 6-2, 6-4 to Madisyn Krumholz and Sid Handrahan.
In their second match of the day, Rock Ridge cruised to a 6-1 win over Simley, led by a 3-0 sweep of the doubles matches.
At No. 1 doubles, Beaudette and Lindseth teamed up for a quick 6-0, 6-0 win over Rose Burrows and Angelin Nalitan. At the No. 2 spot, Maki and Troutwine cruised by the same score over McKenzie Ries and Kennadi Shepard.
Finally at third doubles, Theresa Anderson and Mylee Young had little issue in a 6-1, 6-1 win over Alaina Ries and Taylor Oster.
In singles, Rock Ridge came away with three points in four matches. Delich dropped a close first set in her first singles match against Kiera Schmid, but came back stronger in the second set, getting the win, 4-6, 6-1, [10-5].
At second singles, Torrel got the edge in the first set over Leah Thoemke 6-4 before cruising in the second to get the win 6-2. At fourth singles, Scott needed little help taking on Simley’s Leedia Xiong, winning in quick fashion 6-0, 6-0.
Rock Ridge’s lone loss in the match came at the No. 3 spot with Fink falling to Cailynn Thomas in three sets, 6-4, 5-7, [10-3].
The Wolverines closed out their first ever match day with a 7-0 sweep over Duluth East.
At first singles, Delich grabbed a 6-2, 6-3 win over the Greyhounds’ Isla Pepelnjak. Torrel had little problem at the No. 2 spot, taking down Taran Dimberio 6-1, 6-3.
At third singles, Fink downed Lillian Kimber in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 while Seppala helped complete the singles sweep with a 6-3, 6-2 win over C.C. Stender.
In doubles, Rock Ridge was challenged in their only point of the match at the No. 1 spot with Beaudette and Maki taking on Erin Holliday and Ella Johnson. The Duluth East pair took the first set 6-4, but the Wolverine duo responded in the second with their own 6-4 score. In the first to 10 tiebreaker for the match, Beaudette and Maki came away with the win, 10-3.
The final two points came with relative ease with Troutwine and Lindseth winning at No. 2 doubles over Norah Powell and Ella McCarthy (6-1, 6-1) and Spelts and Young winning at the third spot over Ava Revior and Christina Duncan (6-2, 6-3).
