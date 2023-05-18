VIRGINIA—Securing the No. 1 seed in the Section 7A tournament, it’s do or die today for the Rock Ridge boys’ tennis as they’re just two wins away from heading to the state tournament for the third year in a row.
Besting their section opponents handily throughout the season, the Wolverines earned the No. 1 seed and a bye into today’s semifinals. They’ll take on No. 4 Cloquet at 9 a.m. in Virginia. Should they win, they’d take on the winner of No. 2 Hibbing and No. 3 Hermantown later in the afternoon.
Matches were originally scheduled to be played in Hibbing, but have been moved to Virginia due to expected rain in the forecast.
With his team earning the top seed, Rock Ridge head coach Jace Friedlieb says his players feel like the top seed was well-earned with the way they’ve performed all season long.
“At this point in the season, I think the boys know that that’s something they’ve earned,” Friedlieb said. “Everybody in our section has improved towards the end. We got pushed by Hibbing and Hermantown. They’ve gotten better but so have we so I think we know that we’ve done what we needed to do to get that top seed.”
Opening with the Lumberjacks, Friedlieb says his team will need to come ready to play, even if they’ve already handled Cloquet earlier this season.
“I think knowing we have a target on our backs helps our guys. Everybody wants to take out the No. 1 seed. Our guys have earned that so we should go in with confidence but I don’t want them to go in over-confident and take anybody lightly tomorrow.”
Watching his team grow throughout the season, the time for growth is over according to Friedlieb. In the playoffs, all that matters is finding a way to win.
“Our guys have come together as a team. I think our top 15 gives us the best opportunity to be successful in the section and that’s all that matters at this point. Our main focus now is winning our fast match and then taking the next one as it comes.”
Should Rock Ridge win their first match, a second one would come only a couple hours later. Friedlieb believes his team’s depth will only help them when it comes to playing plenty of tennis today.
“Luckily a lot of our guys were here last year and I think they know what to expect. Two matches in a day can be hard and getting mentally refocused when your body is tired is always a difficult thing to do. With our maturity and mental toughness, I think they’ll be able to handle it just fine if we get to that second match.”
While it appears like the season has gone as smooth as possible for the Wolverines to this point, they know no one is going to hand them the win tomorrow. Lately, Rock Ridge’s doubles teams have had some tough stretches of play that have made for some interesting matches.
“We had a little bit of a scare in the Hermantown match with our doubles and winning with a 4-3 score. The Hibbing match, the doubles points were a lot closer than the 7-0 score indicated. I think all the teams left are going to give us their best shot but I think we’re mentally strong enough to overcome those things. It all comes down to how we perform. If we perform at our highest level, we’ll come out just fine.”
