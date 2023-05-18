VIRGINIA—Securing the No. 1 seed in the Section 7A tournament, it’s do or die today for the Rock Ridge boys’ tennis as they’re just two wins away from heading to the state tournament for the third year in a row.

Besting their section opponents handily throughout the season, the Wolverines earned the No. 1 seed and a bye into today’s semifinals. They’ll take on No. 4 Cloquet at 9 a.m. in Virginia. Should they win, they’d take on the winner of No. 2 Hibbing and No. 3 Hermantown later in the afternoon.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments