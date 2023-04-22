VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge tennis team is undoubtedly the team to beat once again in Section 7A.
After the combination of Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert a few springs ago, the Wolverines have essentially dominated at the section level, capturing the section title in both years before all while sending even more to state at the individual level.
What makes it all happen? The long line of strong tennis tradition in both Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert certainly doesn’t hurt. Coupled with indoor facilities that get the Wolverines on the court early and large participation numbers from grades 7-12, the Rock Ridge tennis program continues to run like the well-oiled machine that its predecessors were known for.
Four seniors Jared Delich, Jake Bradach, Ryan Manninen and AJ Roen return this year for a Wolverines team that has run out to a 5-1 start to begin the season.
With poor weather rolling through the area yet again this week, the indoor courts in Virginia are the light in the darkness for Rock Ridge as they continue to practice and hold matches without interruption.
“We’re very fortunate to have the indoor courts,” Rock Ridge head coach Jace Friedlieb said in an interview earlier this season. “We’re so lucky to have these. That puts us ahead of the game. A lot of the programs right now can’t hit outside and we’re lucky to be able to hit every day uninterrupted. I think that’s a big driving force for us.”
Looking at where the lineup falls, the Wolverines always carry the good problem of having more than enough players to fill out a roster. Friedlieb says making sure every player gets a fair shot to make the final varsity lineup is something the coaches look to make happen.
“Big numbers are a good problem to have. It’s also stressful for a guy like me to try and get them all an opportunity to play. We can only carry 15 guys on the end of season roster so it’s competitive every day but it’s good to see that tennis is such a big thing in our communities.”
While there’s plenty of experience in the team’s core, the younger layers are still getting their feet wet according to Friedlieb.
“Our leaders set great examples, but the underclassmen are still maturing and learning how to handle certain situations on the court.”
Those seeing varsity time and filling out the roster are juniors Kasey Lamppa, Peyton Bialke, Rory Cope-Robinson, Grant Gerlach and Tyler Callister as well as sophomores Will Peterson, Grady Dimberio and Payton Marks.
With the target squarely on their backs in Section 7A, Friedlieb says the team welcomes the challenge and they hope to defend their title once more. In addition, sending more individuals back to state is another part of the goal.
“Pressure is a privilege. We feel we defended the section last year and now we’re coming to do that again. When that’s our mindset, that’s when we play our best tennis and that’s how these guys come ready to practice. We started day one knowing that there’s a target on our back and every day that makes us work harder.
“The ultimate goal is to defend the section title and make an appearance at the team State Tournament in June. We also hope to see some individual success after our team competition is complete, but we will take it one match at a time.”
With weather not a concern for Rock Ridge, the goal as the season keeps moving on is to get better every day.
“We are off to a successful start and plan to improve each day. Thank you to the club members who have handled a difficult Spring schedule at the indoor building. We appreciate your flexibility and support! We are very fortunate to never miss a day of practice.”
