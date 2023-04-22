Rock Ridge Tennis

Rock Ridge’s Ryan Manninen winds up for a return volley during a match earlier this month against Cloquet in Virginia.

 Mark Sauer

VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge tennis team is undoubtedly the team to beat once again in Section 7A.

After the combination of Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert a few springs ago, the Wolverines have essentially dominated at the section level, capturing the section title in both years before all while sending even more to state at the individual level.

