Rock Ridge takes home triangular

VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge girls’ swimming team looked sharp Thursday afternoon in their home pool, defeating both Cloquet/Esko/Carlton and Northeast Range/Ely with 142 points.
The Lumberjacks finished with 118 points while the Nighthawks tallied 48.
While the Wolverines won just two events on the day, strong finishes down their lineup gave them enough points to pick up the win.
The Rock Ridge quartet of Elise Hoard, Ellie Bjorge, Isabella Smith and Mia Stark finished first in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:53.22. Later, in the 400 freestyle relay, Stark, Hailey Pechonick, Hoard and Emma Vukmanich earned a win of their own, stopping the clock with a time of 4:05.25.
The Nighthawks’ Lily Tedrick was the lone winner for Northeast Range, coming in first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:31.19 as well as the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:08.00.
Rock Ridge grabbed numerous runner-up finishes to strengthen their score, beginning with Robillard taking second in the IM with a time of 2:35.18. Robillard also took second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:19.90. Vukmanich also took home a pair of silvers, finishing second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 27.74 and in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:11.93.
Pechonick was next to pick up a second place finish, stopping her clock second in the butterfly with a time of 1:09.91. Stark also took home a silver, barely missing out on first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 59.72. Finally, Dani Logan earned herself a runner-up finish, stopping her time in the 500 freestyle at 6:11.54.
The Wolverines also finished second in the 200 medley relay with Vukmanich, Robillard, Pechonick and Bjorge stopping their time at 2:06.39.
Northeast Range/Ely finished the meet with one second place finish as Tedrick, Anna Larson, Esther Anderson and Morgan McClelland stopped their time second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:53.23).
Rock Ridge Triangular
Team scores: 1, Rock Ridge, 142; 2, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, 118; 3, Northeast Range/Ely, 48.
200 medley relay: 1, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton A, 2:05.14; 2, Rock Ridge A, Emma Vukmanich, Ellie Robillard, Hailey Pechonick, Ellie Bjorge), 2:05.14; 3, Rock Ridge C (Maggie Gripp, Maija Rantala, Paige Robillard, Abygail Roush), 2:14.71.
200 freestyle: 1, Hannah Sandman, CEC, 2:10.72; 2, Emma Peterson, CEC, 2:14.95; 3, Elise Hoard, RR, 2:16.23.
200 individual medley: 1, Lily Tedrick, NRE, 2:31.19; 2, E. Robillard, RR, 2:35.18; 3, Mia Stark, RR, 2:36.26.
50 freestyle: 1, Megan Chopskie, CEC, 26.65; 2, Vukamnich, RR, 27.74; 3, Pechonick, RR, 27.98.
100 butterfly: 1, Tedrick, NRE, 1:08.00; 2, Pechonick, RR, 1:09.91; 3, Makenzie Simula, CEC, 1:12.76.
100 freestyle: 1, Sandman, CEC, 59.47; 2, Stark, RR, 59.72; 3, Hoard, RR, 1:01.30.
500 freestyle: 1, Emma Peterson, CEC, 6:03.27; 2, Dani Logan, RR, 6:11.54; 3, Morgan McClelland, NRE, 6:26.36.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Hoard, Bjorge, Isabella Smith, Stark), 1:53.22; 2, Northeast Range/Ely A (Tedrick, Anna Larson, Esther Anderson, McClelland), 1:53.23; 3, Rock Ridge B (Tayler Harju, Logan, Jaelyn Parks, Samantha Bartovich), 1:56.21.
100 backstroke: 1, Chopskie, CEC, 1:10.33; 2, Vukmanich, RR, 1:11.93; 3, Gripp, RR, 1:12.60.
100 breaststroke: 1, Madeline Gorski, CEC, 1:18.47; 2, E. Robillard, RR, 1:19.90; 3, Halle Zuck, CEC, 1:23.68.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Stark, Pechonick, Hoard, Vukmanich), 4:05.25; 2, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton A, 4:05.42; 3, Northeast Range/Ely A (Tedrick, Larson, Anderson, McClelland), 4:14.97.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.