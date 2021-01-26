AURORA — Rock Ridge’s Gunnar George swam to a pair of wins Tuesday at the Thompson Natatorium in Aurora to help his team down Mesabi East, 90-80.
George came home first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:13.56 and then later won the 100 freestyle in 49.85.
Mesabi East’s Logan Schroeder, meanwhile, looked strong as he won two events. He captured the 50 freestyle in 23.20 and went on to win the 100 backstroke in 56.76.
In total Rock Ridge won five other individual events and swept all three relays.
Rock Ridge opened the swimming events with a win in the 200 medley relay (Owen Engel, Aiden Hecimovich, Leighton Ongalo, Nathan Spiering) in a time of 1:51.27.
The Wolverines kept things going with a sweep of the 200 freestyle. Andrew Bird notched the win in 1:58.47 and Leif Sundquist was close behind in 2:01.33.
In the 200 individual medley, Rock Ridge’s Gunnar George cruised to a win as he stopped the clock at 2:13.56. His teammate Engel grabbed the runner-up spot with a time of 2:16.01.
Mesabi East cut into the Rock Ridge lead as Logan Schroeder took the 50 freestyle’s gold medal spot in 23.20. His teammate Mason Williams grabbed second with a time of 25.51.
The Wolverines slowed the Giants comeback when Ongalo touched first in a time of 1:04.23. His teammate Hecimovich was in second at 1:07.12 and Mesabi East’s Cole Layman took the bronze spot in 1:07.48.
The 100 freestyle saw George break 50 seconds (49.85) to pick up the victory, while teammate Engel touched in the runner-up spot with a time of 53.11.
In the 500 freestyle, it was Cameron Johnson touching out teammate Sundquist by 9/100ths of a second. Johnson put down a time of 5:35.45, while Sundquist was a fingernail back at 5:35.54.
The Wolverines extended their lead in the 200 freestyle relay as George, Bird, Sundquist and Ongalo stopped the clock at 1:36.85.
Schroeder captured his second event of the meet when he touched with a time of 56.76 in the 100 backstroke. Rock Ridge’s Bodi George was about 8 seconds back with a mark of 1:04.92.
The 100 breaststroke (the next to last event) turn into a real barn burner as Rock Ridge’s Nathan Spiering and Mesabi East’s Jamie Hill battled the entire way. In the end, Spiering just touched first with a time of 1:11.73. Hill was 27/100ths of a second back at 1:12.04.
The Wolverines 400 freestyle relay unit of George, Johnson, Sundquist and Ongalo closed out the meet with a win as they stopped the clock in 3:38.45.
In the diving competition, Max Gritzmacher finished with a score of 166 to win the event.
Rock Ridge swims again Friday when they host Proctor. Mesabi East travels to face the Rails on Tuesday.
Rock Ridge 90, Mesabi East 80
200 medley relay: 1, Rock Ridge (Owen Engel, Aiden Hecimovich, Leighton Ongalo, Nathan Spiering), 1:51.27; 2, Mesabi East (Logan Schroeder, Jamie Hill, Isak Schroeder, Carter Steel), 1:52.74; 3, Rock Ridge (Bodi George, Cameron Johnson, Tye Hiltunen, Anthony Hecimovich), 1:59.90.
200 freestyle: 1, Andrew Bird, RR, 1:58.47; 2, Leif Sundquist, RR, 2:01.33; 3, Harrison Logan, RR, 2:07.48.
200 individual medley: 1. Gunnar George, RR, 2:13.56; 2, Engel, RR, 2:16.01; 3, Johnson, RR, 2:20.63.
50 freestyle: 1, Schroeder, ME, 23.20; 2, Mason Williams, ME, 25.51; 3, Ongalo, RR, 25.55.
1 meter diving: 1, Max Gritzmacher, RR, 166; 2, Luke Hecimovich, RR, 81.
100 butterfly: 1, Ongalo, RR, 1:04.23; 2, Aiden Hecimovich, RR, 1:01.12; 3, Cole Layman, ME, 1:07.48.
100 freestyle: 1, G. George, RR, 49.85; 2, Engel, RR, 53.11; 3, Spiering, RR, 53.46.
500 freestyle: 1, Johnson, RR, 5:35.45; 2, Sundquist, RR, 5:35.54; 3, Bird, RR, 5:55.98.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge (G. George, Bird, Sundquist, Ongalo), 1:36.85; 2, Rock Ridge (Engel, Anthony Hecimovich, Aiden Hecimovich, Harrison Logan), 1:40.99; 3, Mesabi East (Jamie Hill, Isak Schroeder, Zade Baker, Danny Knapper), 1:46.42.
100 backstroke: 1, Schroeder, ME, 56.76; 2, Bodi George, RR, 1:04.92; 3, Tye Hiltunen, RR, 1:11.41.
100 breaststroke: 1, Spiering, RR, 1:11.73; 2, Jamie Hill, ME, 1:12.04; 3, Aiden Hecimovich, RR, 1:13.18.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge (G. George, Johnson, Sundquist, Ongalo), 3:38.45; 2, Rock Ridge (Bird, Spiering, Logan, B. George), 3:42.49; 3, Mesabi East (Schroeder, Layman, Williams, Steele), 3:44.56.
