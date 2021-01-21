VIRGINIA — The Wolverines picked up another win in the pool Thursday, 50-42 over visiting Grand Rapids.
Gunnar George paced Rock ridge with victories in the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly. George put down a time of 22.76 in the freestyle, while he touched first in the 100 butterfly at 55.93.
The Wolverines also scored individual wins from Cameron Johnson in the 200 individual medley (2:20.22) and Andrew Bird in the 100 freestyle with a mark of 52.31.
Rock Ridge won both the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay, as well.
The 200 medley relay unit of Owen Engel, Andrew Bird, Gunnar George and Nate Spiering stopped the clock at 1:47.01 to take the top spot.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Engel, Leif Sundquist, Bird and John Kendall took the gold medal spot with a time of 1:37.68.
For the Thunderhawks, Michael Fitch was a double winner as he took the 200 freestyle in 1:58.78 and the 500 freestyle in 5:33.76.
Rock Ridge swims at Mesabi East on Tuesday.
Rock Ridge 50, Grand Rapids 42
200 medley relay: 1, Rock Ridge (Owen Engel, Andrew Bird, Gunnar George, Nate Spiering), 1:47.01; 2, Grand Rapids, 1:48.91; 3, Rock Ridge (Bodi George, Aiden Hecomovich, Leighton Ongalo, Harrison Logan), 1:54.90.
200 freestyle: 1, Michael Fitch, GR, 1:58.78; 2, Anthony Hecomovich, RR, 2:13.40; 3, Andy Palik, GR, 2:29.44.
200 individual medley: 1, Cameron Johnson, RR, 2:20.22; 2, Ongalo, RR, 2:26.30; 3, Ben Bartholomew, GR, 2:27.19.
50 freestyle: 1, G. George, RR, 22.76; 2, Spiering, RR, 24.52; 3, Devin Klimek, GR, 25.27.
100 butterfly: 1, G. George, RR, 55.93; 2, Austin Morrissey, GR, 56.44; 3, Engel, RR, 1:00.68.
100 freestyle: 1, Bird, RR, 52.31; 2, Bartholomew, GR, 53.32; 3, Leif Sundquist, RR, 53.69.
500 freestyle: 1, Michael Fitch, GR, 5:33.76; 2, Johnson, RR, 5:47.15; 3, Logan, RR, 6:09.30.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge (Engel, Sundquist, Bird, John Kendall), 1:37.68; 2, GR, 1:38.15; 3, Rock Ridge (Johnson, Hecomovich, Spiering, Logan), 1:40.40.
100 backstroke: 1, Palecek, GR, 1:02.36; 2, Ongalo, RR, 1:05.39; 3, Tye Hiltunen, RR, 1:13.90.
100 breaststroke: 1, Austin Morrisey, GR, 1:08.28; 2, Will Silvis, GR, 1:16.17.
400 freestyle relay: 1, GR, 3:41.14; 2, GR, 4:18.93.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.