By Gary Giombetti
Mesabi Tribune
HIBBING — It was a night of firsts for the Rock Ridge High School boys swimming team.
The Wolverines, who are a combination of Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert athletes, had their first varsity action as a consolidation, they set 12 team records and Rock Ridge won its first dual meet.
The Wolverines had a two-point lead heading into the 400 freestyle relay, then Rock Ridge proceeded to place first and second en route to a 99-87 victory over Hibbing Thursday at the Hibbing High School Pool.
It was the first meet of the season for both teams, but nothing could take away from the excitement of getting that first varsity victory.
“This was awesome,” Rock Ridge coach Dan Boelk said. “They got to see each other’s faces. A lot of them hadn’t seen each other since last spring. They all came and saw that some guys grew tall, some had facial hair.
“They’re having a good time and enjoying it. It’s something normal. That’s what we’ve been missing.”
With a short season, Boelk is going about his business a little different this year.
“We moved a bunch of kids around,” Boelk said. “Kids want to try races they’ve never done before. With this weird swim format, we’re having time trials every meet because we’re all swimming by each other.
“If they want to be on a relay, these are the guys they have to chase and beat. It’s weird but fun at the same time.”
Rock Ridge did get four firsts, Gunnar George in the 50 freestyle; Leif Sundquist in the 500 freestyle; Nathan Spiering in the 100 breaststroke; and Andrew Bird, Leighton Ongalo, Sundquist and Harrison Logan in the 400 freestyle.
All of those are now team records, along with any second places the Wolverines achieved.
“That will be fun,” Boelk said. “You have to make the most of it while we have it.”
Hibbing, on the other hand, swam better than Coach Mike Venziano thought they would.
“We swam well,” Veneziano said. “They were defending champions, with a lot of depth. They didn’t lose a lot to graduation. We don’t have a lot of depth, but we’re trying to build it.
“We won eight of the 12 events, and it was within reach to win 10 out of 12 events.”
The problem was when Hibbing won an event, Rock Ridge would take second, third or fourth, and those points added up.
“I thought we swam well, and our times were good,” Veneziano said. “This gives a good base, a foundation to build on.”
The Bluejackets got wins from Aaron Hadrava, Luke Pocquette, William Stenson and Cooper Emerson in the 200 medley relay; Ben Philips in the 200 freestyle; Stenson in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly; Tyler Foss in diving; Emerson in the 100 freestyle; Philips, Pocquette, Stenson and Emerson in the 200 freestyle relay; and Hadrava in the 100 backstroke.
“Some of the times are better than last, but I have to go back and check them,” Veneziano said. “William’s butterfly is as good as it was last year. His IM is close there, too. Cooper’s 100 is way ahead of where he was last year.
“Hadrava’s backstroke is out there, too. Our two breaskstrokers were up there. Ben is up there, too. We have a good foundation to build on. Our divers did well as well. They’re strong.”
Rock Ridge 99, Hibbing 87
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing (Aaron Hadrava, Luke Pocquette, William Stenson, Cooper Emerson), 1:45.72; 2. Rock Ridge (Owen Engel, Andrew Bird, Leighton Ongalo, Nathan Spiering), 1:51.34; 3. Rock Ridge (Bodi George, Aiden Hecimovich, Gunnar George, Leif Sundquist), 1:53.65.
200 freestyle — 1. Ben Philips, H, 2:01.97; 2. Cameron Johnson, RR, 2:02.33; 3. Harrison Logan, RR, 2:12.15.
200 individual medley — 1. Stenson, H, 2:09.27; 2. Ongalo, RR, 2:27.16; 3. Bodi George, RR, 2:29.05.
50 freestyle — 1. Gunnar George, RR, 22.90; 2. Emerson, H, 23.03; 3. Pocquette, H,24,25 .
Diving — 1. Tyler Fosso, H, 169.35; 2. Cole Hughes, H, 146.35; 3. Max Gritzmacher, RR, 140.80.
100 butterfly — 1. Stenson, H, 54.34; 2. Gunnar George, RR, 56.51; 3. Bodi George, RR, 1:03.59.
100 freestyle — 1, Emerson, H, 50.81; 2. Bird, RR, 52.41; 3. Engel, RR, 54.41.
500 freestyle — 1. Sundquist, RR, 5:41.11; 2. Logan, RR, 6:15.46; 3. Kellen Fisher, H, 6:48.71.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Philips, Pocquette, Stenson, Emerson), 1:33.63; 2. Rock Ridge (Bird, Engel, John Kendall, Cameron Johnson), 1:38.31; 3. Hibbing (Hughes, Fosso, Alex Hanegmon, Fisher), 1:58.52.
100 backstroke — 1. Hadrava, H, 1:02;25; 2. Engel, RR, 1:06.86; 3. Tye Hultunen, RR, 1:12.44.
100 breaststroke — 1. Spiering, RR, 1:13.41; 2. Ben Riipinen, H, 1:13.63; 3. Pocquette, H, 1:13.91.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Rock Ridge (Bird, Ongalo, Sundquist, Logan), 3:44.39; 2. Rock Ridge (Gunnar George, Bodi George, Hiltunen, Hecimovich), 3:52.56; 3. Hibbing (Philips, Mathew Philips, Hadrava, Riipinen), 4:03.49.
