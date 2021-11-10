Rock Ridge swimming optimistic heading into sections

VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge girls’ swimming and diving team will see if all the hard work has paid off starting today at the Section 7A prelims at Duluth’s Lincoln Park Middle School.
While the varsity team has been away from meets for over a week now, the junior high team had a couple of meets in the meantime and let head coach Perry Brown see how well tapering was going. The results on the junior high side of things leave Brown optimistic.
“We had some very good times at these last couple of junior high meets so it looks like our program of workouts and tapering seems to be working pretty well,” Brown said. “We were pretty happy about that and a lot of our younger girls dropped a lot of time. At this point in the season, that’s what we’re looking for.
“It makes us confident that we’re going to have a good final few swims, hopefully the best of the season. With all that in mind, I think everything points towards a very successful section meet.”
The top 16 swimmers in each event will advance to Saturday’s 7A finals while the top eight will be in contention for medals and hope to lock up a top two spot that sends them to state.
Sophomore Dani Logan is the highest seeded Wolverine in today’s prelims, carrying a fourth seed into the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:00.96. Logan also leads the way for Rock Ridge in the 200 freestyle, seeded seventh with a time of 2:13.45.
All three Rock Ridge relays are seeded sixth with the 200 medley relay having a time of 2:06.90, the 200 freestyle relay at 1:52.34 and the 400 freestyle relay at 4:05.25.
Mia Stark is seeded seventh for Rock Ridge in the 200 individual medley, coming in with a time of 2:34.80. She is also 11th in the 100 freestyle at 59.72.
Samantha Bartovich brings an eight-seed into the 200 freestyle at 2:14.93. She’ll also enter the 500 freestyle 10th with a time of 6:10.01.
Hailey Pechonick will also be fighting for medal contention, bringing in a ninth seed to the 100 butterfly with her time of 1:08.75. Maggie Gripp is 10th in the 100 backstroke (1:10.05) while teammate Emma Vukmanich is seeded 12th (1:11.04).
With the combining of the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia teams, Brown and the Wolverines have enjoyed a massive 42 girls coming out for the program this season. While having the numbers to fill out every event is nice, it also presents some other challenges.
“You have to make sure you can keep 42 girls interested for the whole season and that’s been the biggest challenge this season. You want to make sure they all get a chance to compete. Fortunately, we have pools in both Virginia and Eveleth we can use and that was huge because the quality of workouts is dependent on how much room and space you have.
“At meets, we had to make some changes. Instead of just running A-B meets, we had to run some A-B-C meets. The section meet is more restrictive so there were some hard choices to make on who gets to swim there but that’s just a part of the sport.”
While some of Brown’s swimmers are firmly in medal range, the coach says that’s not a reason to take it easy today ahead of Saturday’s finals.
“They’ve got to give it their all on Thursday. Sixteen come back on Saturday but only the top eight are in the medal round. The whole group really has to work for it on Thursday. You can’t really hold back.”
Brown says the inclusion of Grand Rapids into Section 7A has made it that much tougher to qualify for finals this year.
“Our section is so competitive right now with Grand Rapids coming in with a very strong group of girls. The competition has been brought up a notch from the last few years. We’ve really got to show up for some fast swimming on Thursday.”
Overall, Brown is excited for the meet and thinks his girls have plenty to prove in the water.
“They’ve put in the time at this point. If they focus on what they need to do, they’re going to do well. The whole season points towards a really good meet and I think all the time, all the swimming and all the yards are going to pay off.”
Below is Rock Ridge’s lineup for today’s Section 7A prelims along with each swimmer’s seed.
200 medley relay: 6, Rock Ridge, 2:06.90
200 freestyle: 7, Dani Logan, 2:13.45; 8, Samantha Bartovich, 2:14.93; 21, Tayler Harju, 2:23.45; 26, Isabella Smith, 2:26.78.
200 individual medley: 7, Mia Stark, 2:34.80; 18, Maija Rantala, 2:43.71; 20, Hailey Pechonick, 2:44.56; 26, Allison Anderson, 2:48.90.
50 freestyle: 19, Emma Vukmanich, 27.90; 21, Ellie Bjorge, 28.60; 23, Jaelyn Parks, 28.90; 39, Kenzie Rasmussen, 32.80.
100 butterfly: 9, Pechonick, 1:08.75; 21, Parks, 1:16.54; 24, Olivia Fernlund, 1:17.58; 25, Harju, 1:18.76.
100 freestyle: 11, Stark, 59.72; 17, Bjorge, 1:02.78; 30, Maggie Gripp, 1:06.54; 37, Rasmussen, 1:15.43.
500 freestyle: 4, Logan, 6:00.96; 10, Bartovich, 6:10.01; 14, Maggie Koskela, 6:23.45; 18, Paige Robillard, 6:26.59.
200 freestyle relay: 6, Rock Ridge, 1:52.34.
100 backstroke: 10, Gripp, 1:10.05; 12, Vukmanich, 1:11.04; 14, Koskela, 1:12.51; 16, Anderson, 1:14.83.
100 breaststroke: 17, Grace Langowski, 1:24.29; 23, Rantala, 1:27.65; 27, Gabriella Mast, 1:29.28; 32, Abby Edwards, 1:31.23.
400 freestyle relay: 6, Rock Ridge, 4:05.25.
