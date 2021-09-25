Rock Ridge swimming comes out on top over ‘Streaks, Hunters

VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge swimming and diving team won five events and put together strong finishes down the line to pick up a triangular meet win over Chisholm and Duluth Denfeld.
The Wolverines finished with 107 points. The Hunters had 81 and the Bluestreaks finished with 76.
Winning individually for Rock Ridge was Elise Hoard, Hailey Pechonick, Cally Anderson and Ellie Robillard. The Bluestreaks came out on top in three events with Tresa Baumgard leading the way with two wins.
In the 200 freestyle, Hoard came away with the gold for Rock Ridge with a time of 2:15.69. Anderson was the next winner for the Wolverines, coming first in diving with a total score of 160.95. Pechonick picked up the next win shortly after, stopping the clock at 1:09.64 in the 100 butterfly for the win. Robillard was the last individual to win for Rock Ridge, coming out on top in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:58.59.
The Wolverines also earned a win in the 200 medley relay with Emma Vukmanich, Anna Heinonen, Pechonick and Ellie Bjorge touching the wall first with a time of 2:06.75.
For the Bluestreaks, Baumgard grabbed her first win of the day in the 50 freestyle, winning with a time of 27.15. She later went on to win in the 100 freestyle, stopping the clock at 1:00.54.
Chisholm also earned a relay win with Clara Nelson, Ava Baumgard, Maggie Nelson and Tresa Baumgard winning the 200 free relay with a time of 1:55.70.
The Wolverines will play host to Hibbing on Tuesday in a dual meet with the Bluejackets. Chisholm’s next scheduled meet isn’t until October 5 at the IRC Championships.
Rock Ridge Triangular
Team scores: 1, Rock Ridge, 107; 2, Duluth Denfeld, 81; 3, Chisholm, 76.
200 medley relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Emma Vukmanich, Anna Heinonen, Hailey Pechonick, Ellie Bjorge), 2:06.75; 2, Chisholm A (Clara Nelson, Molly Sundquist, Maggie Nelson, Tresa Baumgard), 2:11.88; 3, Rock Ridge B (Maggie Koskela, Maija Rantala, Jaclyn Parks, Isabella Smith), 2:16.15.
200 freestyle: 1, Elisa Hoard, RR, 2:15.69; 2, Leah Nelson, DD, 2:21.63; 3, Dani Logan, RR, 2:24.21.
200 individual medley: 1, Addison Bartling, DD, 2:28.78; 2, Ellie Robillard, RR, 2:37.55; 3, Mia Stark, RR, 2:38.55.
50 freestyle: 1, Baumgard, C, 27.15; 2, Cailyn Volkenant, DD, 27.17; 3, Vukmanich, 28.29.
1 meter diving: 1, Cally Anderson, RR, 160.95; 2, Claire Roufs, DD, 151.60; 3, Cora Kreager, DD, 146.55.
100 butterfly: 1, Pechonick, RR, 1:09.64; 2, M. Nelson, C, 1:16.13; 3, Stark, RR, 1:17.18.
100 freestyle: 1, Baumgard, C, 1:00.54; 2, Bjorge, RR, 1:03.11; 3, Samantha Bartovich, RR, 1:03.67.
500 freestyle: 1, E. Robillard, RR, 5:58.59; 2, Kayla Franke, DD, 6:43.31; 3, Paige Robillard, RR, 6:43.73.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Chisholm A (C. Nelson, Ava Baumgard, M. Nelson, T. Baumgard), 1:55.70; 2, Rock Ridge A (Bjorge, Heinonen, Parks, Smith), 1:56.56; 3, Rock Ridge B (Abygail Roush, Tayler Harju, Rantala, P. Robillard), 2:00.12.
100 backstroke: 1, Bartling, DD, 1:05.36; 2, C. Nelson, C, 1:10.93; 3, Izzy Cullen-Luoma, DD, 1:22.16.
100 breaststroke: 1, Marley Bugbee, DD, 1:21.96; 2, Heinonen, RR, 1:23.34; 3, Rantala, RR, 1:26.94.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Duluth Denfeld A, 4:10.53; 2, Chisholm C (A. Baumgard, Mya Pessenda, M. Nelson, C. Nelson), 4:35.07; 2, Duluth Denfeld B, 6:09.77.
