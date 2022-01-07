VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge wrestling team played host to Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway, Cloquet and Proctor/Hermantown on Thursday and came away with three dominant victories.
The Wolverines opened with NKG and picked up the 72-9 victory before taking down Cloquet 72-6. They ended the night with a 66-15 win over Proctor/Hermantown.
With Rock Ridge putting forward a full lineup while all of their opponents had several open spots, some points were free but that didn’t stop the Wolverines from performing well in the matches they did get to wrestle.
“We lost just six matches the whole evening,” head coach Dennis Benz said. “The kids did an outstanding job despite the fact that it’s a little hard to get motivated when they see all the open spots on the opponent’s lineup.
“They stayed focused as a team and cheered each other on throughout the evening. All three of the teams we faced are in our section so despite the lack of wrestlers, there were still some important matchups as far as the individual aspect goes.”
With a cold spell affecting the area, Benz said he was pleased with the crowd that came out to support the Wolverines.
“It was a very nice crowd that came out despite the cold weather and it was nice to see. It shows that people are watching how the wrestling team is doing and how much the community is behind us. It’s something we’re very grateful for.
The Wolverines will stay busy over the coming days with Benz estimating his wrestlers getting around 20 matches in over the next two weeks.
“We have two individual tournaments, the first happening today in Superior and the second happening the following Saturday in Ashland. Next Tuesday we wrestle Pequot Lakes (No. 4 in the state) and Hibbing in Virginia. It will be a good test for some of our wrestlers.”
Rock Ridge will continue their schedule on Jan. 20 when they host Pine City for Parents’ Night and the following Friday when they take on Mille Lacs, Pierz and Mora in Mora. The following day they’ll wrestle in Oakdale at a team tournament.
“All in all, a pretty busy two weeks,” Benz finished.”
