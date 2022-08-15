EVELETH — Stepping on to the gridiron for their first official practice of the season Monday afternoon, the Rock Ridge football team is looking to build off of the successes they found in their first year as a program.

Fourth-year head coach Matt Anderson (two with Virginia, second with Rock Ridge) said at practice that it didn’t feel like the first day for a good chunk of his athletes after they spent plenty of time working to get better in the offseason.

