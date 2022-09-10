SUPERIOR — The Rock Ridge girls’ swimming team got their Thursday away meet with Superior started off on the right foot.
That’s because the Wolverines quartet of Maggie Gripp, Anna Heinonen, Hailey Pechonick and Mia Stark beat out the top team from Superior by just five hundredths of a second, winning with a time of 2:07.92.
From there, Rock Ridge captured seven of the remaining 11 event wins to go to beat the Spartans 113-73.
The Wolverines got wins across the board on Thursday, but were led by Stark, who won two individual events to go with the relay win. Stark started her day in the 200 individual medley, touching first with a time of 2:36.07. Later, she went on to win the 100 freestyle with a time of 59.84.
Other individual wins came from Samantha Bartovich in the 200 freestyle (2:13.67), Cally Anderson in diving (187.00), Dani Logan in the 500 freestyle (6:06.88) and Gripp in the 100 backstroke (1:11.41)
Rock Ridge also claimed victory in the 200 freestyle relay with Ellie Bjorge, Heinonen, Emma Vukmanich and Pechonick taking first with a time of 1:55.07.
The Wolverines also got numerous second place finishes on the day including Logan in the 200 free (2:14.17), Heinonen in the 50 free (28.69) and the 100 breaststroke (1:24.89), Isabella Smith in diving (161.55), Pechonick in the 100 butterfly (1:12.40), Bartovich in the 100 free (1:01.57) and Elise Hoard in the 500 free (6:23.05).
Bartovich, Hoard, Logan and Jaelyn Parks also picked up a silver in the 200 free relay with a tiem of 1:55.17.
Rock Ridge returns to the pool on Tuesday when they host Northeast Range/Ely in Eveleth.
Rock Ridge 113, Superior 73
200 medley relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Maggie Gripp, Anna Heinonen, Hailey Pechonick, Mia Stark), 2:07.92; 2, Superior A, 2:07.97; 3, Rock Ridge B (Maggie Koskela, Grace Langowski, Jaelyn Parks, Emma Vukmanich), 2:13.73.
200 freestyle: 1, Samantha Bartovich, RR, 2:13.67; 2, Dani Logan, RR, 2:14.17; 3, Charlotte Johnson, S, 2:16.79.
200 individual medley: 1, Stark, RR, 2:36.07; 2, Arianna Robillard, S, 2:37.71; 3, Ava Denninger, S, 2:44.55.
50 freestyle: 1, Kylie Peterson, S, 27.05; 2, Heinonen, RR, 28.69; 3, Vukmanich, RR, 28.70.
1 meter diving: 1, Cally Anderson, RR, 187.00; 2, Isabella Smith, RR, 161.55; 3, Moiya Rhoads, S, 154.35.
100 butterfly: 1, Peterson, S, 1:11.79; 2, Pechonick, RR, 1:12.40; 3, Tayler Harju, RR, 1:18.98.
100 freestyle: 1, Stark, RR, 59.84; 2, Bartovich, RR, 1:01.57; 3, Johnson, 1:02.95.
500 freestyle: 1, Logan, RR, 6:06.88; 2, Elise Hoard, RR, 6:23.05; 3, Maddy Verdoljak, S, 6:32.92.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Ellie Bjorge, Heinonen, Vukmanich, Pechonick), 1:55.07; 2, Rock Ridge B (Bartovich, Hoard, Logan, Parks), 1:55.17; 3, Superior A, 1:55.26.
100 backstroke: 1, Gripp, RR, 1:11.41; 2, Robillard, S, 1:12.50; 3, Koskela, RR, 1:16.35.
100 breaststroke: 1, Denninger, S, 1:22.97; 2, Heinonen, RR, 1:24.89; 3, Langowski, RR, 1:28.28.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Superior A, 4:12.09; 2, Superior B, 4:45.33; 3, Superior C, 5:08.76.
