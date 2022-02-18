GRAND RAPIDS — As was expected, the Section 7AA quarterfinal matchup between the Rock Ridge and Hibbing wrestling teams was a nailbiter.
The two familiar foes faced off Thursday in Grand Rapids with the winner earning a spot in Friday’s semifinals in Mora. Both teams came prepared with full rosters, and in the end, the Wolverines edged by the Bluejackets, 41-34.
Rock Ridge’s Grayson Bennett and Hibbing’s Dale Pratt opened the meet at 106 pounds with Bennett edging out Pratt 6-5 for an early three points. The ‘Jackets took the lead shortly after with Christian Jelle pinning Jake Neari at the 2:30 mark in their matchup at 113.
The next seven matches were all Rock Ridge, and with six of those wins ending in a pin, the Wolverines all but assured themselves the win.
Asher Hedblom got the win at 120 over Kaden Sweeney with a pin at 1:17. Dutch Hedblom followed that up with a win at 126, pinning Gabe Martin at the 4:00 mark.
At 132 pounds, Jackson Kendall picked up three points with a 6-4 win over Ethan Roy just before Jacob Burress pinned Jacoby Ekanem in 53 seconds in their 138 pound match.
At 145 pounds, Erik Sundquist got the pin on Jack Bautch at 1:50 to give Rock Ridge six more. Gavin Benz then pinned Preston Thronson in 31 seconds in their match at 152.
Rock Ridge’s final win of the match came at 160 pounds with Damian Tapio pinning Lucky Benz in just 22 seconds. Up by nearly 40 points at this point in the match, Hibbing could not catch up even if they pinned every Rock Ridge wrestler.
The ‘Jackets sure did make it close, however.
At 170 pounds, Bryson Larrabee pinned Gavin Flannigan at the 2:46 mark. Cooper Hendrickson followed that up with a major decision over Tristan Peterson, 15-2, at 182 pounds.
Thomas Hagen pinned Rock Ridge’s Jake Rice in 41 seconds at the 195 spot. Drew Shay then pinned Keegan Comer at 1:13 in their 220 pound match. Ian Larrabee closed things out for Hibbing, pinning Corey Beier at 1:05 in the heavyweight match, putting the final score at 41-34 in favor of the Wolverines.
Rock Ridge head coach Dennis Benz only had positives to say about his wrestlers and the match against Hibbing.
“I said it was going to be a dogfight and it turned out exactly like that,” Benz said. “I really can’t say enough about this group of kids. They have grit, determination and the ability to rise to their fullest potential when needed. These are things that happen over time by wrestling, forming friendships and never giving up.”
Benz acknowledged that if there was a time for Hibbing to take down Rock Ridge, Thursday was the night.
“Despite the fact that we had everything stacked against us, including kids still being sick, some out for academic reasons and even missing some because of the choir trip to Florida, these kids pulled it off. To add to all that, we didn’t even get the flip that we wanted. It truly was a great win for these kids as well as for our program.”
Benz believes that the win marks the first time that any team from Virginia Area — now Rock Ridge — has made it to the section semifinals as a team.
“No matter what happens when we wrestle Aitkin in the semis, this team has accomplished a milestone that will hopefully start a trend for the Rock Ridge wrestling program in the future.”
Rock Ridge faced off with top-seeded Aitkin Friday at 5 p.m. The section championship was scheduled to follow at 7 p.m. Results from those matches can be found in Sunday’s Mesabi Tribune.
Rock Ridge 41 Hibbing 34
106 – Grayson Bennett (RR) over Dale Pratt (Hibbing) Dec 6-5
113 – Christian Jelle (Hibbing) over Jake Neari (RR) Fall 2:30
120 – Asher Hedblom (RR) over Kaden Sweeney (Hibbing) Fall 1:17
126 – Dutch Hedblom (RR) over Gabe Martin (Hibbing) Fall 4:00
132 – Jackson Kendall (RR) over Ethan Roy (Hibbing) Dec 6-4
138 – Jacob Burress (RR) over Jacoby Ekanem (Hibbing) Fall 0:53
145 – Erik Sundquist (RR) over Jack Bautch (Hibbing) Fall 1:50
152 – Gavin Benz (RR) over Preston Thronson (Hibbing) Fall 0:31
160 – Damion Tapio (RR) over Lucky Benz (Hibbing) Fall 0:22
170 – Bryson Larrabee (Hibbing) over Gavin Flannigan (RR) Fall 2:46
182 – Cooper Hendrickson (Hibbing) over Tristan Peterson (RR) Maj 15-2
195 – Thomas Hagen (Hibbing) over Jake Rice (RR) Fall 0:41
220 – Drew Shay (Hibbing) over Keegan Comer (RR) Fall 1:13
285 – Ian Larrabee (Hibbing) over Corey Beier (RR) Fall 1:05
Rock Ridge’s score was adjusted by -1.0 for unsportsmanlike conduct
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.