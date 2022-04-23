Rock Ridge splits pair in Proctor

PROCTOR — The Rock Ridge baseball team returned to the field Friday in Proctor for a pair of games, with the Wolverines coming away victorious over North Woods 4-1 before falling to the hosting rails 5-4.
In the first game of the day, the Wolverines grabbed the win with John Kendall on the mound. Kendall went five full innings, giving up no runs on just two hits and a walk while fanning 10 along the way. Jaden Lang pitched the final two innings for Rock Ridge, giving up one run on three hits while striking out three.
Ben Kruse took the loss on the bump for the Grizzlies, giving up two runs on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out four. Tate Cly came on in the sixth but was pulled early after giving up a pair of walks that led to two runs. Talen Jarshaw completed the sixth for North Woods, surrendering a hit and striking out one.
At the plate, Ian Kangas led the way for Rock Ridge going 2-3 on the day. Dylan Hedley went 1-1 with three runs scored. Carter Flannigan was 1-2 with two RBIs. Lang also collected a hit.
Jake Panichi finished the day 2-2 at the plate for North Woods with Loui Panichi and Cly adding a hit and Jarshaw adding a hit and an RBI.
Against Proctor, the Wolverines went up 2-1 after three and a half innings, but the Rails outscored Rock Ridge 4-2 the rest of the way to come away with the win.
Hedley got the start for Rock Ridge, and gave up four runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks in three and two thirds innings of work. He struck out six. Will Bittmann came in on relief and took the loss, giving up one run on two hits while fanning two.
The Wolverines outhit Proctor 8-6 but committed two defensive errors in the loss.
At the plate, Kendall led the way going 3-4. Hedley finished 2-3 and Kangas, Lang and Griffin Dosan all collecting hits as well. Bittmann finished with two RBIs. Lang, Kendall, Kangas and Dylan Bartlett scored the four Rock Ridge runs.
Rock Ridge (2-1) is scheduled to take on Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin on Tuesday in Nashwauk. North Woods (0-2) is scheduled to host Ely on Tuesday.
