PROCTOR — The Rock Ridge softball team picked up an impressive win on the road Tuesday, downing defending Section 7AA champion Proctor 8-3 to grab their second win of the season.
Wolverines head coach Paula Dundas said her team came in mentally prepared after a shaky start to the season. Some extra time in the batting cages paid off as well.
“After the loss to Esko, we had a really good conversation with the kids about the mental side of the game and coming in prepared,” Dundas said. “They came out ready to play from the first pitch. We may not have gotten runs until later in the game but we hit the ball hard. We got key hits when we needed to and our defense made plays.”
At the plate, the Wolverines were led by Ayla Lokken, who went 2-3 with a home run in the top of the fifth. Lokken added three runs scored to her stat line. Dundas praised Lokken’s day as well as her patience at the plate.
“She waited. She had a good at bat prior to the one where she hit a home run too. We’ve been emphasizing that if you try to hit a home run, it’s not going to happen. So just take smart at bats. Hit line drives, hit ground balls. Eventually the ball will go out of the park. It’s exciting when you hit your first over the fence home run so that was great for her.”
Also at the plate, Kylie Marolt was 2-4 with two RBIs and Katie Johnson went 1-3 with two RBIs.
In the pitcher’s circle, Lydia Delich outdueled Rails starter Brooklynne Patterson. Delich went the complete game, giving up the three earned runs on nine hits and three walks. She struck out one.
“Lydia threw really great,” Dundas said. “She was hitting spots. She came in with a game plan and I think she executed it really well. When Proctor hit the ball, our defense made plays behind her which is what we need.
“Proctor’s pitcher, our girls were taking advantage of her mistakes. We hit the ball hard all game and they were ready to hit against her.”
As the Wolverines keep things rolling, Dundas hopes the mental part of their game continues to trend upward.
“I hope they’re feeling more confident because it’s tough to lose your first two games right out of the gate. We were lacking some confidence. I hope they know they can play like they did against Proctor all the time. That’s going to be our expectation. Look at how you can play because we need you to play like that.”
Rock Ridge softball is in action again on Friday for a two-game doubleheader in Bemidji.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Rock Ridge 7,
Grand Rapids 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team kept up their winning ways Tuesday with a 7-0 road sweep over Grand Rapids.
In singles, the Wolverines took care of business from top to bottom with four straight set wins. At the top spot, Jared Delich defeated Dylan Henrichsen 6-0, 6-0 while Jake Bradach had the same score at the No. 2 spot, downing Anders Morque.
At third singles, Kasey Lamppa defeated Grady Giffen 6-1, 6-1 while Will Peterson cruised at fourth singles, downing Will Haarklau 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Peyton Bialke and Grady Dimberio helmed the top spot and split two sets with Luc Dulon and Joe Sutherland before taking the third set tiebreaker with ease, 6-4, 4-6, [10-1].
At second doubles, Ryan Manninen and Rory Cope-Robinson downed Matt Olson and Elliott Spann 6-0, 6-1 while AJ Roen and Tyler Callister won at third doubles over Ryan Kerr and Ben Schroeder 6-2, 6-2.
Rock Ridge is back in action today when they host Bemidji.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.