VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge girls hockey team fought off a tough Fort Frances squad on Friday night with a late goal in the third period lifting the Wolverines past the Muskies, 3-2.
“It’s a win,” Rock Ridge coach Paddy Elsmore said. “I thought we played pretty well in the first two periods and then kind of let them get back in the game in the third and you just can’t do that.”
The Wolverines picked up a 1-0 lead in the first period when Mayme Scott picked up a loose puck in front of the Fort Frances net and fired it past Muskies netminder Madison Bliss.
Rock Ridge continued to put pressure on Fort Frances the entire period, firing 13 shots on the Muskies goal.
Fort Frances could only manage to get 2 shots on the Wolverines net.
The Muskies tied the game up at one a piece when, on the power play, Avery Sinclair fired the puck over Rock Ridge netminder Nola Kwiatkowski’s shoulder to make it a 1-1 contest.
With time starting to run out in the period, the Wolverines grabbed a 2-1 lead when Natalie Bergman took a Gabby Hutar pass and fired a wrist shot past Bliss. Scott also assisted on the goal.
Fort Frances tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period when Ella Evans was in front of the Rock Ridge net and tipped in a shot by Courtney McCoy that got past Kwiatkowski.
The Wolverines continued to put pressure on the Muskies and it paid off.
With 2:29 left in regulation time Hutar picked up a rebound in front of the Fort Frances net and fired it past Bliss to give the Wolverines a 3-2 lead.
Fort Frances pulled their goalie with a little over a minute left to play but the Rock Ridge defense would not let them get a good chance to score and the horn sounded with the Wolverines getting the one goal victory.
“We are a young team and still have work to do out there,” Elsmore said. “We have to learn to come out and play without missing the hunger out on the ice.”
One thing the Wolverines aren’t missing is solid goaltending.
Kwiatkowski ended the game with 13 saves, ten of the saves coming in the third period.
“She (Kwiatkowski) has been big for us,” Elsmore said. “She is young but has no fear out there.”
The Wolverines are back in action today, when they travel to Two Harbors.
Then they will face Pine City on Saturday in Hoyt Lakes in the “Cancer Game.”
“We have a couple of big games this week,” Elsmore said. “They need to come out and play some solid hockey.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.