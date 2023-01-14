VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge girls hockey team fought off a tough Fort Frances squad on Friday night with a late goal in the third period lifting the Wolverines past the Muskies, 3-2.

“It’s a win,” Rock Ridge coach Paddy Elsmore said. “I thought we played pretty well in the first two periods and then kind of let them get back in the game in the third and you just can’t do that.”

