Rock Ridge's Gunnar George swims the breast stroke lap on his way to a first place finish in the 200 yard IM during Tuesday's meet against Mesabi East in Aurora.

 Mark Sauer

VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge swam past Proctor 52-41 on Friday as Jason Dreshar won a pair of events for the Wolverines.

Dreshar opened with a win in the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:21.51 and later touched first in the 500 freestyle with a mark of 6:29.31.

Rock Ridge also picked up victories in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke. In the 100 butterfly, Tye Hiltunen took the gold medal position with a time of 1:08.77. In the 100 backstroke, Gunnar George put down a time of 1:02.00 to win by about seven seconds.

The Wolverines’ 200 freestyle relay team of Nathan Spiering, Aiden Hecimovich, John Kendall and Bodi George stopped the clock at 1:40.79 to pick up the win.

In the 400 freestyle relay, Rock Ridge took first as the unit of Hiltunen, Anthony Hecimovich, B. George and Aiden Hecomovich recorded a time of 3:52.83.

Rock Ridge swims Feb. 9 at International Falls.

Rock Ridge 52, Proctor 41

200 medley relay: 1, Proctor, 2:03.25; 2, Proctor, 2:27:68; 3, RRPS, DQ.

200 freestyle: 1, Jason Dreshar, RR, 2:21.51; 2, Dominic Horngren, P, 2:27.58; 3, AJ Hultman, RR, 2:37.64.

200 IM: 1, Jacob Gundry, P, 2:37.68; 2, Luke Hecimovich, RR, 3:00.31; 3, Tony Neminich, RR, 3:09.30.

50 freestyle: 1, Caleb Mattison, P, 25.83; 2, Leighton Ongalo, RR, 27.18; 3, Beau Akerson, RR, 28.21.

100 butterfly: 1, Tye Hiltunen, RR, 1:08.77; 2, Mattison, P, 1:10.26; 3, Horngren, P, 1:16.15.

100 freestyle: 1, Jaron Kass, P, 55.65; 2, Bodi George, RR, 56.50; 3, Max Gritzmacher, RR, 1:09.10.

500 freestyle: 1, Dreshar, RR, 6:29.31; 2, Gundry, P, 6:32.02; 3, Alex Hartshorn, RR, 8:21.39.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge (Nathan Spiering, Aiden Hecimovich, John Kendall, B. George), 1:40.79; 2, Proctor, 2:05.69; 3, Rock Ridge (Aiden Bird, Wyatt Tyminski, Miko Sundquist, Silas Carlson), 2:34.68.

100 backstroke: 1, Gunnar George, RR, 1:02.00; 2, Kass, P, 1:09.15; 3, Hunter Lamourea, RR, 1:46.68.

100 breaststroke: 1, Garek Plinski, P, 1:19.82; 2, Neminich, RR, 1:25.51; 3, Caden Slavich, RR, 1:26.90.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge (Hiltunen, Anthony Hecimovich, B. George, Ai. Hecimovich), 3:52.83; 2, Proctor, 4:04.59; 3, Rock Ridge (Gus Maki, Lamourea, Carlson, Tyminski), 6:19.90.

