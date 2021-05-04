CLOQUET -- The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team picked up another win Tuesday evening, downing Cloquet 7-0.
The Wolverines changed up their lineup quite a bit having just faced the Lumberjacks last Thursday, but the changes made no difference in the score with both singles and doubles sweeping down the lineup.
At No. 1 singles, Jack Elliot cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Cloquet’s Ethan Doty. Gavin Benz earned the win at the No. 2 spot for Rock Ridge, also winning 6-0, 6-0 against Jonah Bryant-Nikko.
At the No. 3 singles spot, Jake Bradach dropped just two games in a win over Ethan Leppi, 6-2, 6-0. Finally at fourth singles, Keegan Ruedebusch was perfect in a 6-0, 6-0 win over Cloquet’s Joey Bevden.
In doubles, Ryan Scherf and Jared Delich teamed up at the top spot and won 6-0, 6-0 over the Lumberjacks’ Adam Blesener and Ethan Lavan. Jace Westerbur and Logan Bialke paired up at the No. 2 spot and defeated Marco Zegan and Max Sundquist, 6-1, 6-0. Finally at the third doubles spot, Sam Berlin and Chace Powell cruised to a win over Cloquet’s TJ Satyen and Connor Hecht.
Senior team captain Ryan Scherf said the Wolverines have been playing well for nearly the entire season and things only seem to be looking up with players from Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert becoming more comfortable with each other.
“With this new merge, everyone’s taken some time to get to know each other a little better,” Scherf said. “We’re becoming a team and focusing on what we have to do to win matches and just having fun.
“In the beginning, there were some questions about how things would go combining into one team but things have been great. Everyone’s getting along well and we’re having a good time.”
The Wolverines have a rematch today against Duluth East. Rock Ridge fell to the Greyhounds in their season opener 4-3 and the team is now hopeful for a win after a long period of success together.
“We just want to go in there a little more prepared than we were the first time,” Scherf said. “Hopefully we’ll get some wins at the spots we need and come out on top.”
Rock Ridge and East will do battle at 4:15 p.m. in Duluth.
Rock Ridge 7, Cloquet 0
Singles: No. 1 Jack Elliot, RR def. Ethan Doty, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Gavin Benz, RR, def. Jonah Bryant-Mikko, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Jake Bradach, RR, def. Tyler Leppi, 6-2, 6-0; No. 4 Keegan Ruedebusch, RR, def. Joey Bevden, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 Ryan Scherf/Jared Delich, RR, def. Adam Blesener/Ethan Lavan, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Jace Westerbur/Logan Bialke, RR, def. Marko Zegan/Max Sundquist, 6-1. 6-0; No. 3 Sam Berlin/Chace Powell, RR, def. TJ Satyen/Connor Hecht, 6-0, 6-1.
