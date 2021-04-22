HERMANTOWN — Rock Ridge had a solid day at the Hermantown Triangular Wednesday as they won both the girls’ and the boy’s team titles over the host and Denfeld.
The Wolverine boys outdistanced the Hawks, 88-46 to get the victory, while the girls slipped past Hermantown, 72-66. The Denfeld boys and girls each took third.
Jacob Burress had a strong day in winning both the 100 meter dash (12.50) and the 200 meter dash (25.60). Ryan Herberg was second in the latter event at 26.60. Cooper Williams took third at 26.90.
Cameron Stocke grabbed the top spot in the 1600 meters in 4:34.8 and Dallas Hammer came home third in 5:13. Stocke also won the gold medal spot in the 400 meter dash in 53.40, while Herberg was second (59.30).
In the 800 meters, Owen Engel took second in 2:23.5 and teammate Connor Matschiner was third at 2:25.2.
Anthony Hecimovich took the silver spot in the 3200 meters in 11:14.9, while Ethan Zliman won the shot put with a toss of 40 feet, 3 inches. Riley Krenz was second at 37 feet, 10 inches and Hudson Steger was third at 37 feet, 0 inches.
In the high jump, Josh Creer-Oberstar jumped 6 feet, 4 inches to easily win the event. Engel and Herberg tied for second at 5 feet, 0 inches.
Rock Ridge also captured the long jump as Karson Sortedahl soared 17 feet, 6 inches and Burress was second at 15 feet, 4 inches. Taking the bronze spot was Herberg at 15 feet, 1 inch.
Sortedahl won again with a triple of jump of 35 feet, 1 inch.
In the relays, Rock Ridge won the 4x200 meter relay (Burress, Sortedahl, Aiden Hecimovich, Engel) in 1:44.8; and the 4x400 meter relay (Ethan Zlimen, Hammer, Dakota Jerde, Stocke) in 3:49.4. The Wolverines took second in the 4x100 meter relay (Isaac Flatley, Jonah Aluni, Josh Stickney, Wesley Holcomb) and they grabbed third in the 4x800 meter relay (Hammer, Engel, Anthony Hecomovich, Aiden Hecimovich) with a time of 9:40.
----
On the girls’ side, Rock Ridge swept the 100 meter dash with Ava Fink taking first in 13.40 seconds. Jennie Krause was second at 13.70 and Abby Crum was third at 14.80. Fink was also the winner in the 200 meter dash with a time of 28.90. Ella Lamppa was second at 30.10.
Becca Kowalski came out on top in the 3200 meter run with a time of 14:05. Rock Ridge went 1-2 in the shot put, with Mia Schuchard winning with a throw of 25 feet, nine inches.
Kenzie Rasmussen finished second at 24 feet, nine inches. Ellie Borge earned another field win for the Wolverines, taking home first in the high jump.
Rock Ridge took home one relay win on the girls side with Maggie Landwer, Elli Jankila, Ashley Dahl and Fink taking home first in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 56.80.
The Wolverines also got a handful of other second place finishes with the 4x200 meter relay (Abby Keyport, Crum, Jillian Zeider, McKendrick Landwer; 2:10.8), the 4x400 meter relay (Maggie Landwer, Jankila, Zeider, Alex Wercinski; 4:49.8) and the 4x800 meter relay (Avah Kraushaar, Nora Stark, Schuchard, Kowalski; 11:52.6) all earning silver.
Wercinski picked up second in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:45.3. In the 300 meter hurdles, Krause finished in second with her time of 57.5. Jankila finished runner up in the triple jump with a mark of 30 feet, 11.5 inches.
Girls’ Team Results: 1, Rock Ridge 72, Hermantown 66, Denfeld 13.
Boys’ Team Results: 1, Rock Ridge 88, Hermantown 46, Denfeld 21.
