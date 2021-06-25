Rock Ridge set to name Johnson as first boys hockey coach

VIRGINIA -- The Mesabi Tribune has learned that Ely High School head hockey coach Ben Johnson is set to become Rock Ridge’s first boys’ hockey coach.
Johnson’s selection was made known just before 2 p.m. on Friday through the YouthHockeyHub Twitter account. YHH tweeted: “YHH has confirmed that pending school board approval, Ely head coach Ben Johnson will become the first ever coach of the Rock Ridge HS Wolverines.”
Johnson was hired to lead the program at Ely in 2015 and was named Section 7A Coach of the Year following the 2016-17 season after leading the Timberwolves to their first winning season in 16 years.
Johnson is a 1997 graduate of Duluth East High School where he played for the Greyhounds. Johnson spent his playing days after high school with the North Iowa Huskies and Rochester Mustangs out of the USHL and the Spokane Chiefs in the WHL.
The filling of the position came relatively fast after the search was opened following the non-renewal of Virginia/MI-B coach Cale Finseth and the resignation of Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East coach Jeff Torrel in recent months.
The two programs were set to stay separate for the 2021-22 school year but recently made the decision to combine a year earlier due to lower numbers within the Golden Bears program.
Representatives for Rock Ridge could not be reached for comment prior to this edition going to press.
