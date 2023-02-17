VIRGINIA—Tonight, the Rock Ridge girls’ and boys’ basketball teams will get to step into their new home for the first time, taking the floor at U.S. Steel Gymnasium for a double-header slate of games.
The girls will open things up with a 5:45 p.m. game against Two Harbors before the boys welcome in Hibbing at 7:30. Looking ahead to the one-time only occasion for this season, four Wolverine seniors shared their thoughts on what it means to get to play in the new gym before ending their time with the program.
“I’m just super excited for it,” Aleksia Tollefson said at practice Wednesday. “We were supposed to get into it around January but we weren’t able to so it’s really nice to finally get in there and actually play a game. It’ll be really cool and I know it’s supposed to be packed so I’m hoping the energy will be really great and exciting.”
Morgan Marks says the double-header event is a great way to showcase both teams that are having solid seasons in their first year.
“For a while we thought we weren’t going to get any games in there,” Marks said. “So to go from no games to both the boys and girls getting a chance to play, it should be super exciting with everyone there. It’s been a fun season so far so we’re hoping for a really great crowd on Friday.”
Coming in as a transfer this year, Grant Hansen shared his thoughts on joining not only a new team for his senior year, but a program that was starting from ground zero.
“I came in this summer and I was a little shocked at how fast things came together. It’s everyone’s first year but everyone was able to connect right away at practice.
“It’s two schools coming together but technically three with me,” he joked, “so it’s crazy how well things have worked out so quickly for the program.”
Eveleth-Gilbert senior Carter Mavec says the chance to play in the new gymnasium was an opportunity the team had been hoping for all year, especially considering how many seniors had been looking forward to it all year.
“All of us seniors, I think we’re deserving of playing in there. We pretty much built the foundation of what’s to come so getting a game in there before the end of the year feels really special. We were supposed to get more but now it’s only one so it feels special to get this chance.”
Neither team has gotten the chance to practice in the new gym, but some players did get a first glimpse while helping make some pre-game videos earlier in the week. Everyone agreed, however, that there’s an added level of excitement around playing in a new place for the first time.
“It makes it feel a little more finalized for me,” Tollefson said. “Coming from Virginia, we’ve been playing in the Eveleth gym all year so it feels a little off. Getting to play in a gym that we can call ours as Rock Ridge will just be really nice.”
“It’s a nice thing to do near the end of the season,” Hansen said. “It’s the boys’ last home game so it’ll be something to look back on when we hit the road to end the season. It should be really fun to just take it all in.”
Getting a chance to play in a state-of-the-art facility with brand new equipment, seating and lighting, the seniors have put in a lot of thought about just how great it’ll be to take the floor.
“It’s exciting to go to something new and have nice floors and nice rims,” Tollefson said.
“Not having to deal with the slippery floors is great,” Marks added.
Maybe most importantly, the chance to play in front of a packed crowd of around 1,500 is incentive enough to make the most of the moment.
“Everyone’s going to be there,” Mavec said. “The floor looks really nice and the place is just going to be packed. It’s hard to even describe what the atmosphere could be like.”
“It’s a place for our fans too,” Hansen said. “The crowd support has been great so having them fill up the stands will be exciting. The court looks so nice so it should be super cool.”
As both teams near the end of the regular season, both the girls and boys are hoping this type of home sendoff will give them the extra push they need as playoffs loom.
“We had a lot of injuries in the past,” Marks said of the girls. “Now everyone’s starting to heal up so hopefully with a few more girls coming back we can make a good run.”
“We had some ups right away in the season,” Tollefson said. “Then it was rough for a bit but I think we’re finally coming up and out of that at the end of the end of the season. We have a really good group of girls so when we click, we click really well. I hope that takes us far.”
Mavec and Hansen echoed those sentiments for the boys’ team.
“It’s our last home game so it should be a big deal and it should be fun for us,” Mavec said. “It’ll be nice to have this before we hit the road and then start playoffs.”
“It’ll give us a lot of adrenaline heading into the postseason,” Hansen said. “Seeing that packed house should give us a good bit of energy. We have a strong team so I think we should be excited for the playoffs.”
