Rock Ridge second at Rapids five-team meet

GRAND RAPIDS — The Rock Ridge boys’ swimming and diving team won four events out of 12 Tuesday at the Grand Rapids Varsity Pentagonal on their way to a second place finish with 460 points.
The hosting Thunderhawks won the meet with 487 points. International Falls was third (355), Chisholm fourth (229) and Proctor fifth (190).
The Wolverines got their first win of the day courtesy of Nate Spiering in the 50 freestyle. Spiering finished first in the spring with a tiem of 23.70, winning out by 11 hundredths of a second.
Later, Rock Ridge got their second win from Leif Sundquist, who won the distance 500 freestyle event. Sundquist finished with a time of 5:29.68, winning by just over seven seconds.
The Wolverines also finished on top in two of the three relays in the meet. In the 200 freestyle relay, Spiering, Leighton Ongalo, Gabe Aagnes and Sundquist stopped the clock first with a tiem of 1:36.10, beating out the team from Grand Rapids by over a second. In the final event of the meet, the 400 freestyle relay, the quartet of Sundquist, Bodi George, Spiering and Aagnes touched first with a time of 3:37.22.
The Wolverines also picked up second place finishes from Aidan Hecimovich in the 200 individual medley (2:22.52), Anthony Hecimobich in the 100 freestyle (56.05), Ongalo in the 100 backstroke (1:04.86) and Aagnes in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.10).
The relay team of George, Aidan Hecimovich, Spiering and Ongalo also took second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:50.17.
Rock Ridge will be back in the pool on Saturday at the Duluth East Invite.
Grand Rapids Varsity Pentagonal
Team scores: 1, Grand Rapids, 487; 2, Rock Ridge, 460; 3, International Falls, 355; 4, Chisholm, 229; 5, Proctor, 190.
200 medley relay: 1, Grand Rapids A, 1:45.95; 2, Rock Ridge A (Bodi George, Aidan Hecimovich, Nate Spiering, Leighton Ongalo), 1:50.17; 3, International Falls A, 1:56.50; 4, Proctor A, 2:04.80; 5, Chisholm A (Carson Howard, Nathan Wangensteen, Connor Massuci, Dillon Splinter), 2:17.54.
200 freestyle: 1, Grant Ewen, GR, 1:59.33; 2, Anthony Scholler, IF, 2:00.05; 3, Ongalo, RR, 2:04.99; 4, Eric Klous, GR, 2:08.34; 5, Nik Casper, GR, 2:10.88.
200 individual medley: 1, Will Serrano, IF, 2:15.97; 2, Ai. Hecimovich, RR, 2:22.52; 3, George, RR, 2:26.24; 4, Jacob Gundry, P, 2:31.29; 5, William Skaudis, GR, 2:32.87.
50 freestyle: 1, Spiering, RR, 23.70; 2, Derek Bolin, GR, 23.81; 3, Leif Sundquist, RR, 24.04; 4, Isaac Palecek, GR, 24.24; 5, Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 25.73.
1 meter diving: 1, Adrion Mannausau, IF, 181.75; 2, David Aultman, GR, 139.80; 3, Gabe Aagnes, RR, 126.10; 4, Michael Sobkowicz, IF, 75.25.
100 butterfly: 1, Serrano, IF, 58.96; 2, Xander Ogilvie, GR, 1:00.45; 3, Skaudis, GR, 1:02.39; 4, Ai. Hecimovich, RR, 1:04.63; 5, Scholar, IF, 1:06.49.
100 freestyle: 1, Will Silvis, GR, 55.80; 2, An. Hecimovich, RR, 56.05; 3, George, RR, 56.06; 4, Colton Hollis, IF, 56.69; 5, Casper, GR, 58.30.
500 freestyle: 1, Sundquist, RR, 5:29.68; 2, Ewen, GR, 5:36.90; 3, Joe Loney, GR, 6:15.21; 4, Graham Verke, GR, 6:15.50; 5, AJ Hultman, RR, 6:33.62.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Spiering, Ongalo, Aagnes, Sundquist), 1:36.10; 2, Grand Rapids A, 1:37.28; 3, International Falls A, 1:39.11; 4, Proctor A, 2:06.00; 5, Chisholm A, (Hunter Higgens, Pace Yukich, Brent Dragony, Massucci), 2:20.45.
100 backstroke: 1, Palecek, GR, 1:02.74; 2, Ongalo, RR, 1:04.86; 3, Klous, GR, 1:06.38; 4, Ogilvie, GR, 1:07.38; 5, Tye Hiltunen, RR, 1:07.59.
100 breaststroke: 1, Silvis, GR, 1:07.98; 2, Aagnes, RR, 1:13.10; 3, Garek Plinski, P, 1:14.10; 4, Zak Vidmar, GR, 1:18.90; 5, Luke Hecimovich, RR, 1:19.02.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Sundquist, George, Spiering, Aagnes), 3:37.22; 2, Grand Rapids A, 3:47.40; 3, International Falls A, 4:21.59; 4, Proctor A, 4:44.62; 5, Chisholm A (Howard, D. Splinter, Nathan Splinter, Nathan Wangensteen), 4:55.05.
