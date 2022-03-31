VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team and first-year head coach Jace Friedlieb aren’t wasting any time getting their feet wet this season as the Wolverines are set to host Thief River Falls today in a season-opening match at the Virginia Indoor Tennis Center.
A longtime assistant with Virginia tennis as well as with Rock Ridge last year, Friedlieb says his team is moving quickly as the Wolverines adjust to a new head coach.
“The nice thing is, I was basically handed the baton for the program and the people before me set up what we do every day very nicely,” Friedlieb said at practice Thursday. “We’ve had some great captains in the past that these guys have been able to follow so it was easy for them to come in and right away they knew what the expectations were. They came in and hit the ground running which is a great way to do it after last season.”
In their first year as a combined program last season, the Wolverines captured the Section 7A crown. Rock Ridge has a solid advantage coming into any season thanks to the indoor courts at their disposal. As they get their feet wet, teams will come to them to get their matches in, limiting travel in the first half of the season.
“It’s a great advantage for us to have these courts. We get to hit thousands of balls on a court in the first few weeks of practice and we get to start with a bunch of home matches. The first nine for us are all here before we have to go on the road. Using those home matches to find some consistency for us no matter what the weather is will be important this year.”
Getting matches in after the first week of practice, Friedlieb and his team have been doing some evaluating to see who makes the 16-man cut for the varsity team. While some players are out of town right now, the drive to earn a spot among those at practice is high.
“We have a very young team but they’re all very competitive. We can only carry 16 and we are going to end up with about seven guys fighting for four spots right now so it’s exciting to watch them compete every day. The athleticism makes it fun to watch. There’s a lot of two- and three-sport athletes playing for us and they’re showing that now and it helps them compete every day.”
Taking the keys from longtime Virginia and Rock Ridge head coach Jeff Mauston, Friedlieb says while his responsibility has grown, he hopes things aren’t much different for the players.
“I feel like I’m coming in very well prepared and I have to thank Jeff for that. He taught me the right way to do things and I hope that I can continue to do those things for our program moving forward.”
In addition to their match with the Prowlers today, Rock Ridge will host Aitkin and Duluth East on Saturday for a quadrangular along with Thief River Falls. With so many matches coming in a short period of time, Friedlieb says the team is picking things up quickly as some tough talent comes to town.
“It is very quick having just that one week. It’s easy to see where the guys are at and how they’re improving. There’s still a gap there for some that we’re trying to figure out and hopefully we can close that gap as we go.”
With the success from last year fueling his team’s fire, Friedlieb says the Rock Ridge co-op is still running as smoothly as any coach could hope.
“We saw them come together last year as Wolverines and it was the smoothest transition I’ve seen in terms of just coming together and playing good tennis. This year feels much the same. We’ve gained great guys from the Eveleth-Gilbert and the Virginia side. They meshed so well last year and we’re seeing it in the first week of practice this year. There’s no worries there. The Wolverines are here.”
