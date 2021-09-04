Rock Ridge runners look to excel

VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ and girls’ cross country teams made a name for themselves this week at the season opening Virginia Invite, with the boys winning the meet and the girls taking second.
The combination of the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert programs going smoothly, the Wolverines hope to contend at the top of the newly reformed Section 7AA and advance multiple runners — or even a team — to the state meet.
Co-head coaches Chris Ismil and Jon Wagner are joined by assistants Steve Manninen and 2021 Virginia grad and cross country runner Dallas Hammer.
Hammer is one of the key losses from last year’s team, placing himself among Virginia’s top three. Hammer helped the Virginia boys finish third at the 7A meet last year. The Golden Bears graduated Ethan Zlimen and Nick Kangas, who helped Eveleth-Gilbert take 11th out of 23 teams.
On the girls’ side, the Wolverines lose Virginia graduate and state qualifier Alex Wercinski and Eveleth-Gilbert graduate Maggie Landwer, who came on as a strong racer in her lone year with the program. The Blue Devils finished the season third in 7A while the Bears did not have enough racers to field a complete team.
Both squads return a large number of runners that, when combined, should help place the Wolverines near the top of 7AA. For the boys, Cameron Stocke, Jack Kendall, Jake Bradach and Jared Delich return, with senior newcomer Aaron Nelson also proving to be a standout for the team.
On the girls side, Rock Ridge will be led by veteran Kaari Harsila and she’ll be joined by Emma Lamppa, Alexis Lamppa, Maija Lamppa and Avah Kraushaar.
The varsity roster for Rock Ridge is deep, with plenty of other athletes taking on the 5K courses. For the boys that includes: Anthony and Aidan Hecimovich, Matti Koski, Connor Matschiner, Leif Sundquist, Will Peterson, Casey Aune, Gage Thielbar, Grant Hutar, and Hudson Pietrini. On the girls side that includes: Amanda Johnson, Katelyn Torrel, Becca Kowalski, Mia Schuchard and Brynley Heisel.
Both Ismil and Wagner are pleased with the progress the team has made in the opening weeks of practice, with their ability to come together as one a highlight.
“The newly formed Rock Ridge cross country team’s greatest strength is how quickly the runners have connected to each other and are forming a real bond,” the coaches said in a joint email. “Both schools have really solid runners who show great athleticism and are in multiple sports throughout the school year. A lot of the runners recently came off of a very good Rock Ridge track and field season and are carrying this momentum into the cross country program. Some of this momentum is shown by a strong turnout, numbering about 55 runners.”
The coaches also saw numbers are high in the junior high ranks, with 20 runners out between the seventh and eighth graders.
Like any team, injuries will play a factor into how the season shakes out. Ismil and Wagner say the injuries amongst the team are varied, but hopefully they won’t affect the season in too large a fashion.
“A healthy team is a solid team. Like any sport, cross country has its share of potential injuries. We have runners currently working through some minor aches and pains and some others recovering from more significant injuries.”
The coaches have split their team goals up, hoping for each individual runner to improve, but also for the teams to be competitive when the postseason rolls around.
“If we can facilitate the runners growing together as teammates, while learning how to compete and have fun in the process, we will have had a successful season. Our goals include getting a little faster and a little stronger each week, and have fun while doing it. We feel that our boys will be at or near the top of the new Section 7AA, and our girls can finish in the top handful of teams.”
Ultimately, the Wolverines hope to build success on the start of something new.
“We would like to continue the old traditions and establish a new tradition of qualifying both individuals and teams to the State Meet every year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.