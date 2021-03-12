VIRGINIA — One year ago, the newly combined Virginia/Eveleth-Gllbert boys’ swimming team put everything and came away with the Section 6A title in the Hibbing pool.
Swimming as Rock Ridge this year, the Wolverines have had an equally strong season and have set their goals high.
“I hope we do very well,’’ Boelk said Friday.
The Rock Ridge coach believes his squad has a chance at repeating.
“We’re hopeful. It looks good, but anything can happen.’’
The Wolverines swam tired all season and are now coming into their taper pretty good.
Last week against Grand Rapids, Boelk said his swimmers had some nice time drops. “They were starting to look really good yesterday. We are hoping to get as many in the top eight as we can.
The boys’ Section 6A meet will be a little different this year due to coronavirus pandemic safety protocols.
Four teams will swim in Hibbing, while four more will compete in Grand Rapids. In Hibbing, Chisholm, Hibbing, Rock Ridge and International Falls will go at it and in Rapids, the Thunderhawks will go up against Chisago Lakes, Mesabi East and Proctor. The meets at both pods start at 1 p.m.
The different locations will bring a unique feel to the Section Meet. The times from each venue will be combined to see who advances to the State Meet, which will be held March 18-20 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. The top three swimmers and the top three relays in each event, plus the top four divers qualify for state.
Boelk said it will be difficult because each athlete is swimming against kids that they can’t actually see.
The RR coach believes his relays will definitely be ready to go.
“We had guys fighting for spots,’’ which makes them that much faster.
The Section 6A diving meet was held Thursday with Rock Ridge’s Max Gritzmacher and Gabae Aagnes competing. Gritzmacher finished eighth with 260.75 points and Aagnes was 10th with 243.20 points.
----
According to the meet psych sheet, Rock Ridge has a number of good seeds. They are as follows:
200 medley relay: 3, Rock Ridge, 1:47.33.
200 freestyle: 1, Leif Sundquist, RR, 1:52.56; 3, Cameron Johnson, RR, 1:53.76; 4, Andrew Bird, RR, 1:53.96.
200 individual medley: 3, Owen Engel, RR, 2:14.03; 4, Aiden Hecimovich, RR, 2:19.04; 6, Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 2:22.28.
50 freestyle: 1, Gunnar George, RR, 22.40; 5, Nathan Spiering, RR, 23.72.
100 butterfly: 2, Gunnar George, RR, 54.58; 5, Leighton Ongalo, RR, 59.62; 8, Bodi George, RR, 1:01.04.
100 freestyle: 2, Leif Sundquist, RR, 51.04; 3, Andrew Bird, RR, 51.06; 4, Owen Engel, RR, 51.39.
500 freestyle: 1, Cameron Johnson, RR, 5:12.69; 4, Harrison Logan, RR, 5:30.30; 8, Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 5:37.83.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge, 1:32.089.
100 backstroke: 3, Leighton Ongalo, RR, 1:00.66; 6, Bodi George, RR, 1:02.74; 8, Tye Hiltunen, RR, 1:07.74.
100 breaststroke: 3, Nathan Spiering, RR, 1:08.65; 4, Aiden Hecimovich, RR, 1:08.77.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge, 3:22.08.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.