VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge baseball team used their new turf field to their advantage Friday, playing through constant rainfall to down Moose Lake/Willow River 6-1.
Originally scheduled to be on the road, the game was moved to Frandsen Bank & Trust Field in Virginia with the Wolverines playing as the visiting team on the scoreboard.
Rock Ridge didn’t waste any time lighting up their side of the scoreboard, plating two runners in the top of the first inning to take an early lead. With one out, John Kendall got things started with a single to center off Rebels starter Tyler Juhl.
The next man up, Dylan Hedley ripped a double to left-center to field to put runners on second and third. A strikeout later, Sawyer Hallin came up to the plate and delivered for the Wolverines, knocking a single to center to score both runners.
Rock Ridge used a handful of pitchers once again on Friday, with starter Griffin Dosan tasked with taking care of the first two innings. Dosan gave up a single to start things off in the first, but got three quick outs after to end the inning.
Moose Lake/Willow River threatened to score in the bottom of the second with a pair of walks putting two runners on before a passed ball moved them both into scoring position. Just needing one more out, Dosan struck out Dawson Fjosne to end the threat, keeping Rock Ridge’s lead at two.
The Wolverines looked to add to their lead in the top of the third, with Tate Uhan reaching on an error and Kendall getting hit by a pitch shortly after. Eventually the bases were loaded up but nothing was able to come across as the timely hit never materialized in the third.
Carter Mavec took over on the mound for the Wolverines starting in the bottom of the third inning. He quickly grabbed a pair of outs and managed to find a third after giving up a pair of walks just after. A flyout to end the third kept Rock Ridge up 2-0.
The Wolverines did add to their lead in the fourth. Jaden Lang reached after being hit by a pitch just before Tyler Reid moved him around to third with a single to left. Uhan flew out to center field, but Lang had enough time to slide home for the score, 3-0.
Mavec kept the Rebels off the scoreboard in the fourth, making way for Isaac Lindhorst to head to the mound for the final three innings. Moose Lake/Willow River managed to plate a run in the fifth, but that’s all they would muster off the new arm.
Layne Radzak reached on a bunt single to start things off and then stole his way to second. Reese Bode knocked one to third base, but the throw to first was off, allowing the lead runner extra time to come home and score, making it a 3-1 game.
The Rebels threatened again in the bottom of the sixth inning. Luke Dewey reached after being hit by a pitch and moved over to second with Richie Balut reaching first on an infield single. The pair of runners advanced a base each on a Lindhorst wild pitch.
The Wolverines still needed two more outs to get out of an inning where the tying run was at second base. Lindhorst was able to get the job done, however, striking out Magnus Koecher before getting Radzak to fly out to left.
Moose Lake/Willow River replaced their starter Juhl in the top of the seventh inning, putting Bode on the mound to try and keep the deficit at two. He took some time to settle in however with Reid reaching on a leadoff walk.
Reid worked his way around the bases, stealing second before advancing to third on a passed ball with Uhan at the plate. Uhan was then walked to put runners on the corners. The bases were soon loaded up with Kendall taking another ball to the body.
Three runners on and no outs, Hedley followed through for Rock Ridge, knocking a hard hit ball to the gap in right field, allowing two runners to safely score. Hoping to score Kendall from third, Hedley made a break for second. With the Rebels focused on the rundown between first and second, Kendall came home to score before Hedley was thrown out at first, earning him another run for his work.
Now up five, the Wolverines needed just three more outs from Lindhorst and got them fairly easily as Rock Ridge picked up the 6-1 win.
Calling the game a grind of a win, Rock Ridge head coach Jamie Lindseth said things weren’t easy for his team but they were plenty happy to get a full seven-inning game in considering the conditions.
“It’s tough to even throw a baseball in this,” Lindseth said. “You can tell with the turf that there’s a little bit more sliding around, even with the rain but it never really got out of control for us. It was nice to be able to play. If we were at either of our old fields, there’s not way we would have played this game.”
Lindseth had praise for Lindhorst and the three innings of work he put in during his second game appearance of the week.
“We’ve been throwing a lot of kids this week to keep arms ready. That’s what you have to do playing four games in three days. Isaac has been a JV kid all season but he’s bailed us out of two games this week. It was nice we were able to get those last three runs across to give Isaac the comfort to go back out there and throw strikes in the seventh.
“His only two varsity outings have been this week and he did very well in both. Today, the conditions were tough to play in and as a young kid, he adjusted very well.”
On the three-run seventh inning, Lindseth credited everyone involved for getting on base and Hedley for bringing the home.
“Tyler Reid, making his first varsity start, starts us off and gets on base and turned the order over. Tate Uhan was able to get on and he’s really been starting things off well for us at the top of the order. We bumped John up to the two spot and he got on for us and then having Dylan ready at three was huge. He ended up getting out but he got in the two runs with the hit and then created the third after getting the defense caught up there. We probably should have only got two but credit to him for making it three.”
Going 3-1 on the week, Lindseth said it was overall a net positive for his team that managed to get some wins despite not playing the prettiest baseball.
“I think we took ourselves out of a couple innings but sometimes we make mistakes and you have to bounce back from those. If we’re not making those mistakes then I think things fall even more in our favor. Overall it was a good week for us so hopefully we’ll keep it rolling into next week.”
Proctor 5,
Rock Ridge 2
PROCTOR—The Rock Ridge baseball team suffered their only loss of the week on Thursday, falling to Proctor 5-2.
John Kendall took the loss on the mound for the Wolverines, giving up five runs (three earned) on five hits over three innings of work. He struck out one. Dylan Hedley pitched the final three innings, giving up four hits and a walk while striking out five.
At the plate, Griffin Dosan was 2-3. Sawyer Hallin was 1-2 with an RBI. Kendall and Hedley had the last two hits and a run scored each.
Rock Ridge returns to action on Monday when they host Esko.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Mesabi Range 23,
Northland 19
The Mesabi Range softball team continued a paused game from April 7 and came away with a win, downing Northland 23-19.
Lillian Archambeau got the win in the circle for the Lady Norse, giving up 13 runs (10 earned) on nine hits and two walks over 2.1 innings of work. Amelia Fritz pitched the final 4.2 innings, giving up six runs (five earned) on six hits and seven walks. She struck out six.
At the plate, Fritz was 3-3 with five RBIs, five runs scored, a home run and a triple. Lauren Lautigar was 2-3 with four RBIS, six runs scored and a home run. Janie Potts was 2-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Joey Westby was 2-5 with two runs scored and Jasmine Heikkila was 1-5 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored. Abbigail Shuster was 1-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Mesabi Range (3-10, 3-7 MCAC North) returns to play Wednesday when they host Central Lakes.
