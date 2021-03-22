MINNEAPOLIS — Saturday was quite a day for Iron Range swimmers at the State Class A Swimming and Diving Championships at the University of Minnesota pool.
Hibbing came away with four medalists (top eight), while Rock Ridge earned four more and Mesabi East picked up another.
The Rock Ridge 400 freestyle relay (Gunnar George, Owen Engel, Andrew Bird, Leif Sundquist) finished in fourth place after stopping the clock in 3:13.15, which was 8/100ths faster than their seed time. All six of Rock Ridge’s swimmers earned All-State honors.
The Rock Ridge 200 freestyle relay of George, Bird, Nathan Spiering and Sundquist, meanwhile, tied for fifth with a time of 1:28.49.
In the 50 freestyle, George placed eighth in 21.93 (22.01 seed time).
Another eighth-place finisher and medalist was Rock Ridge senior Cameron Johnson, who stopped the clock at 4:54.03 in the 500 freestyle, which was more than three seconds better than his seed time.
George was just 19/100ths of a second from grabbing some more hardware in the 100 butterfly. His time of 53.33 was good for ninth place.
Finishing in 10th place in the 200 freestyle was Rock Ridge’s Johnson with a time of 1:47.38.
The Wolverines also got points (top 16) from Sundquist and Bird, who finished 11th and 12th, respectively, in the 100 freestyle.
Pacing Mesabi East was junior Logan Schroeder, who touched fifth in the 100 backstroke after stopping the clock at 52.02 seconds, which was more than one second better than his seed time.
The Giants put some more points on the board as the 200 freestyle relay (Schroeder, Jamie Hill, Isak Schroeder, Carter Steele) put down a time of 1:31.96 for the 12th spot and the 200 medley relay squad of Schroeder, Hill, Cole Layman and Steele finished in 1:43.21, which was good for 14th.
Hill also captured 13th place in the 100 breaststroke after putting down a time of 1:02.69 and his teammate Owen Engel scored as well after taking 15th in the 200 individual medley in 2:06.79.
Other area finishes included:
200 freestyle: Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 17th, 1:50.57; Bird, Rock Ridge, 18th, 1:51.18.
50 freestyle: Nathan Spiering, Rock Ridge, 20th place, 23.28.
----
BreckBlake won the team competition with 418.5 points, Rock Ridge was seventh at 108, Hibbing was eighth at 103, and Mesabi East was 19th at 34.
