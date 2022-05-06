EVELETH — The Rock Ridge High School baseball team fell behind early, but the Wolverines didn’t panic.
Instead, Rock Ridge stayed patient, then put together two big innings en route to a 13-4 victory over Hibbing at Eveleth-Gilbert Baseball Field.
For Rock Ridge coach Jamie Lindseth, it was a good lesson in how to stay focused under duress.
“It’s early, but we’ve just come together as a group, and there’s no quit,” Lindseth said. “As a coach, that’s what you’re looking for. They have each other's backs. They’re picking each other up.
“Early on in the season, we were waiting for someone else to make a play. What I’ve noticed, especially this week, is they're going out to make a play.”
It was the Bluejackets who made the plays early as Josh Kivela doubled, then scored on a triple by Dane Mammenga, who scored on a single by Logan Gietzen. Gietzen scored on a sacrifice fly by Brayden Boyer to make it 3-0.
That’s when the Wolverines were put to the test.
In their half of the first Dylan Hedley singled home a run, then in the third, Hedley, once again, came through with an RBI single to make it 3-2.
“I felt that the kids dammed up the flow a little bit there, and they started battling,” Lindseth said. “We got one, then we got another one and they finally started to string a few together. That’s what we’ve seen.”
Before that happened, Hibbing loaded the bases with one out in the third on a single by Gietzen, a walk to Luke Nelson and a single by Boyer.
Wolverine relief pitcher Will Bittman got the next two hitters to strikeout to end the threat.
“We got three in the first, and had more opportunities, but we squandered them,” Hibbing coach Jay Wetzel said. “They started clawing their way back into it, then the two big innings happened. We didn’t do enough things, we didn’t take care of our opportunities early.
“It snowballed on us late.”
That first big inning came in the fourth for Rock Ridge.
Carter Flannigan was hit-by-a-pitch, then Jaden Lang walked. Sam Carlson singled to load the bases, then Ian Kangas laced a three-run triple to give the Wolverines a 5-3 lead.
Kangas scored on a single by Carter Mavec.
The fifth run scored on a wild pitch.
“You want to be aggressive,” Lindseth said. “You want to swing at strikes, and not get into bad habits. If they were getting a pitch out of the zone, they weren’t chasing, for the most part.”
The Bluejackets put runners on first and third in the fourth, then Hibbing did score once in the fifth as Beau Frider hit an RBI single.
The Bluejackets still had an opportunity to plate a couple more runs, but Hibbing had a runner picked off second to end the inning.
Lindseth liked the way his team was able to survive those innings.
“That could have easily been another two runs in one and two or three runs in another,” Lindseth said. “That will serve our kids well. It’s all about the lessons, so we can build that foundation and work toward the playoffs.
“That’s what we’re looking for, and how do you simulate that because we’ve been in a gym for seven weeks. You can’t simulate that everything out here — live batting, intense situations, 3-2 counts — what have you. They bore down.”
Hibbing just had too many unproductive outs.
“It’s the mentality of, ‘It’s the next-man up with the bat in their hand, it’s my turn,’” Wetzel said. “How do you learn that? You go through it. Unfortunately, when we had opportunities to drive runs in, we didn’t.
“We got ourselves into some trouble on the base paths. We didn’t do enough things right today, and at the end, it snowballed on us.”
Rock Ridge added to its lead by scoring six runs in the sixth as Bittman had an RBI double. Two runs scored on an error and three runs came across the plate on wild pitches.
Three Wolverine pitchers held the Bluejackets down.
Lang worked two innings, allowing four hits. He struck out three and walked one. Bittman tossed four innings of six-hit ball. He fanned five and walked one. John Kendall worked one inning, striking out two.
“We’ve been trying to keep our kids down to under 75 (pitches),” Lindseth said. “It’s a long season, and we’re not trying to push them. Lang threw the ball well. He’s worked hard on that knee-high strike, and he wasn’t getting it.
“There were a lot of those, so he started coming up and they hit him. I give them credit. The numbers weren’t indicative of how he threw. Will has been a rock at the plate, in the field and on the mound. We were hoping that he would shore things up, and he did. He put a stop on it. Kendall has been throwing the ball well, too.”
Mammenga worked three innings, giving up eight hits. He struck out three and walked two. Gietzen tossed two innings of four-hit ball. He fanned two. Kivela worked one inning. He gave up two walks and struck out one.
“We’ve played two close games out of our six this year,” Wetzel said. “In the other ones, like today, you’re in it, then you’re not. We’ve seen that in the other games where we hang around early, then all of a sudden we have a tough time getting out of our own way in terms of getting out of big innings.”
Getting two hits each for the Wolverines were Mavec, Hedley, Griffin Dosan and Carlson.
Gietzen had three hits for Hibbing. Getting two each were Kivela, Mammenga and Boyer.
HHS 300 010 0 — 4 11 5
RR 101 506 x — 13 12 1
Hibbing: Dane Mammenga (L), Logan Gietzen (4th), Josh Kivela (6th) and Evan Radovich; Rock Ridge: Jaden Lang, Will Bittman (W) (3rd), John Kendall (7th) and Griffin Dosan; 2B — Kivela, Kendall, Bittman; 3B — Mammenga 2, Ian Kangas.
Cherry 9
Cook County 1
CHERRY — The Tigers put up six runs in the first inning, then cruised to the eight-run victory over the Vikings Thursday.
Beau Barry started on the mound for Cherry, tossing two innings, striking out five. Nelson pitched two innings, giving up one hit and walking one, Kaleb Rinerson worked two innings, giving up one hit, while striking out one and walking one and Noah Asuma tossed one inning, giving up one hit and striking out two.
Jake Koskela had three hits for the Tigers and two RBI. Nick Serna had two hits and one RBI. Getting one hit each were Noah Asuma, Barry, Mason Heitzman and Nelson.
Dorr started for Cook County. He worked five innings of nine-hit ball. He fanned three and walked two. Anderson tossed one inning. He gave up one hit, struck out one and walked two.
Dorr, Anderson and Shannon had the Viking hits.
CC 000 000 1 — 1 3 4
CHS 610 110 x — 9 9 3
Cook County: Dorr (L), Anderson (6th) and Anderson, Rex (6th); Cherry: Beau Barry (W), Nelson (3rd), Kaleb Rinerson (5th), Noah Asuma (7th) and NNA.
Ely 11,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 1, F/6
At Ely, the Timberwolves used a six-run sixth inning to shut the door on Mountain Iron-Buhl, winning 11-1 in six innings.
Mason Davis got the win on the mound for Ely, going three and 2/3 innings while just giving up one hit and striking out four. Logan Loe pitched in relief for the Timberwolves.
Rylen Niska took the loss for the Rangers, giving up four runs in four innings on five Ely hits and six walks. He struck out six.
Chase Sandberg led Ely with three hits and a run scored. Joey Bianco finished with a hit, two RBIs and three runs scored. Preston Hines added an RBI single for the Timberwolves.
Ely head coach Frank Ivancich commended his team’s pitching and defense for holding the Rangers to just one run.
“Mason didn't have his best stuff today on the mound but he battled,” Ivancich said. “We once again made some routine plays in the infield. Logan came in and just threw strikes for us as he has done all year. He is turning into our hold and save guy which is so key, especially with the pitch count”
Ely (2-3) will travel to Cook County today for an 11 a.m. game. Mountain Iron-Buhl will host International Falls on Monday.
