VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team started their season off on the right foot, downing visiting Thief River Falls 4-3 to open their season.
Starting off with a quality opponent in the Prowlers, Wolverines head coach Jace Friedlieb said it was a solid start for his team after only four days of practice.
“Thief River is a tough opponent,” Friedlieb said. “They always have been and they always come ready to play so to get through this one 4-3 in just a week of practice, it feels really good. The boys played really, really well today.”
Rock Ridge started the match strong, taking three of the first four matches on court.
At No. 3 doubles, Will Peterson and Douglas Erickson had little issue with Thief River Falls’ Noah Brukel and Lucas Rantanen, winning 6-2, 6-2. At third singles, Jake Bradach cruised in the first set over the Prowlers’ Reese Janisch 6-0, and fought through a tough second set to take the match, 7-5.
The Wolverines got their third point of the match at fourth singles with Keegan Ruedebusch dispatching Spencer Hempel in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. Rock Ridge’s lone loss in the opening set of matches came at No. 2 doubles where Thief River Falls’ Geran Gonsorowski and Jett Cornelius fought back from a set down to force a third set tiebreaker against Ryan Manninen and Dawson Ruedebusch. In the tiebreaker, the Prowler pair got the best of the Wolverine duo, winning the match, 5-7, 6-3, [10-7].
Starting off with a 3-1 lead, Friedlieb was pleased with how the lower half of his lineup came to play in the season opener.
“It was great to see them come out like that. You could tell in the beginning we were getting a little tired and we’re not conditioned where we need to be yet. But that’s something we can work on. Our
guys battled the best they could and they came through for us.”
At No. 1 singles, Rock Ridge’s Jared Delich and Thief River Falls’ Jack Onkka faced off in a duel between both team’s best players. Onkka had the edge this time around, getting one break over Delich in the first set, 7-5, before closing things out in the second set 6-3. Despite the loss, Friedlieb was certain that Delich would come back better in his next match.
“Jared is a special player. He’s going to be able to think about that match and find things to work on himself. We’ll talk about it tomorrow and discuss what has to happen but he’s going to bounce back. He played a quality opponent and that’s probably the best tennis he’s seen in some time. Now he gets to regroup and keep rolling.”
The Wolverines secured the match shortly after with No. 2 singles player Gavin Benz taking on Dylan Hahn. Benz took the first set 6-3 but fell in the second set by the same score. In the third set tiebreaker, it was all Benz as he secured the win for Rock Ridge, 10-2.
The final match to finish fell in favor of TRF with the top doubles pair of Rhett Janisch and JJ Cornelius defeating the Wolverines’ Owen Buggert and Oliver Boyd in a close, straight sets match 7-5, 7-5.
Getting the 4-3 win, Friedlieb said it was a total team effort to kick off the season.
“All 14 guys that came out onto the court today were impressive. I wasn’t sure what I was going to get after four days of practice but they came out and did exactly what we needed them to do.”
Rock Ridge will continue play today when they take on Aitkin at 11 a.m. and Duluth East at 3 p.m. For his players, rest will be key between the two days of play.
“Have to tell them to drink lots of water and get a lot of rest in. We have two more quality opponents tomorrow and we’re very fortunate to get to play them so early in the season. I’m excited to see what we can do against them.”
Rock Ridge 4, Thief River Falls 3
Singles: No. 1 Jack Onkka, TRF, def. Jared Delich, 7-5, 6-3; No. 2 Gavin Benz, RR, def. Dylan Hahn, 6-3, 3-6, [10-2]; No. 3 Jake Bradach, RR, def. Reese Janisch 6-0, 7-5; No. 4 Keegan Ruedebusch RR, def. Spencer Hempel, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: No. 1 Rhett Janisch/JJ Cornelius, TRF, def. Owen Buggert/Oliver Boyd, 7-5, 7-5; No. 2 Geran Gonsorowski/Jett Cornelius, TRF, def. Ryan Manninen/Dawson Ruedebusch, 5-7, 6-3, [10-7]; No. 3 William Peterson/Douglas Erickson, RR, def. Noah Burkel/Lucas Rantanen, 6-2, 6-2.
