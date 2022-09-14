VIRGINIA — The result of Tuesday’s home opener for the Rock Ridge tennis team was never in question as the Wolverines dropped just one set across all seven matches to come away with a 7-0 sweep of the Hawks.
Waiting patiently for their first home match of the year, Rock Ridge looked to be in top form overall with all four singles players netting straight sets wins while two of three doubles teams did the same.
In singles, top player Lydia Delich dropped just one game in a 6-0, 6-1 rout of the Hawks’ Hailey Lundgren, 6-0, 6-1. At second singles, Katelyn Torrel was perfect in terms of games dropped, defeating Andie Swanson 6-0, 6-0.
At third singles, Allie Fink took the first set 6-3 against Hermantown’s Emily Gustafson before sprinting to the finish line 6-0 in the second. Finally at fourth singles, it was eighth grader Mayme Scott that had little problem in a 6-1, 6-3 straight sets win over Izzy Fairchild.
In doubles, the top Rock Ridge duo of Anna Beuadette and Julia Lindseth made short work of Hawks seniors Natalie Berg and Nya Sieger, winning in straight sets 6-1 ,6-2.
Rock Ridge dropped their only set of the day in second doubles with Paige Maki and Mylee Young dropping a tight 6-4 set to Ava Annick and Reese Heitzman. The pair battled back and knotted things up, taking the second 6-1. In the first-to-10, win by two tiebreaker, Maki and Young outlasted the Hermantown duo by a score of 12-10.
Finally at third doubles it was Theresa Anderson and Ava Seppala that helped complete the sweep for Rock Ridge with the pair picking up a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Hermantown’s Lucy Grzybowski and Morgan LeValley.
Rock Ridge will be back in action at home today when they play host to Hibbing starting at 4 p.m.
