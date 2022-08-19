VIRGINIA — Girls’ tennis players from Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert will step on the court for their first official match together as Rock Ridge today when the Wolverines travel to Duluth for a quad meet starting at 11:15 a.m.

And while this is their first season under the Rock Ridge banner, co-head coaches Jessica Kralich and Kortney Rosati say the transition has been smooth, mostly due to efforts made last year to bring the two separate teams closer together.

