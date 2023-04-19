VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team saw Cloquet for the second time this season on Tuesday and switched the lineup around to see what they could do.
The result? Another solid win for the Wolverines as they downed the Lumberjacks 6-1 at the Virginia Indoor Tennis and Pickleball Club.
“It was a good match for us,” senior captain Jared Delich said after the win. We just faced off with Cloquet a week and a half ago and we wanted to replicate what we did before against them again. We moved a bunch of positions around and we got what we expected out of it.”
With Delich moving over to play doubles as opposed to his normal spot at first singles, Jake Bradach helmed the top spot in singles and faced off with Ethan Laven, falling 6-3, 6-3 to give the ‘Jacks their only point of the match.
Rock Ridge swept the other three singles matches with Will Peterson winning at No. 2, Peyton Marks winning at the third spot and Kasey Lamppa taking care of business at the third spot.
In doubles, Delich teamed up with AJ Roen at the top spot and the pair came out with a clean straight sets win over Cloquet’s top pair.
“It was fun,” Delich said on playing singles. “I’ve only done it a couple other times. It’s much different playing doubles but it helps you become a better singles player. It’s nice to mix it up and try new things.”
At second doubles, Peyton Bialke and Dawson Ruedebusch were nearly perfect in their win, as were Ryan Manninen and Tyler Callister in their win at third doubles.
Rock Ridge keeps rolling through their regular season schedule today when they host Duluth Denfeld.
AURORA—The Mesabi East baseball team got five innings of one-hit ball from Cooper Sickel to keep Hill City/Northland off the board. At the plate, a collection of Giants found success as they cruised past their opponents 10-0 on Tuesday.
Getting the win on the mound, Sickle pitched all five innings while striking out 12, only allowing the one hit all game.
At the plate, Louie Karish, Landon Luke and Ryder Gerulli all had a pair of hits while Dakota Kruse knocked one outside the fence for a home run.
Mesabi East is scheduled to host Moose Lake/Willow River on Monday.
