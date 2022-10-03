VIRGINIA — Rock Ridge co-head tennis coaches Jessica Kralich and Kortney Rosati went into Sunday’s 7AA seeding meeting ready to fight for their team.

The Wolverines, in their first year as a program, have shown that they can compete with the best and have just one loss to their name across the entire season. When the two coaches laid out their case to the section, the rest of the coaches listened.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments