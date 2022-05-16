HIBBING — In golf, there's a six-letter word that no golfer wants to hear, but it pops up occasionally — the shanks.
When Ian Mikulich of Rock Ridge hit the driving range at the Mesaba Country Club, the Wolverine sophomore found out the weather wasn’t going to be his only obstacle.
Mikulich had the shanks, but somehow, some way, he found a way to overcome that, firing an 85 to share medalist honors with Eli Smith of North Woods at the Hibbing Invite Monday.
It was chilly and windy when Mikulich’s round started, but his round just about ended before it started.
“On the range, I shanked a lot of balls,” Mikulich said. “That’s how it was. I was thinking, ‘I might as well go home.’ That’s what I was saying.”
Fortunately for Mikulich, he got some comforting words from his grandmother.
“I got out on the course and I saw my grandma,” Mikulich said. “She told me to play well and slow it down, to calm down. I slowed myself down. I felt like I had to care more, and I hit the ball.
I did and went off from there.”
Rock Ridge co-coach Mike Plesha can attest to the fact that Mikulich wasn’t having a good day on the range.
“He started out rough,” Plesha said. “He had to slow himself down, take a breath and relax. He gets nervous coming into a meet, so it was more nerves than anything. This sport is a mental game, so it comes down to who has the fortitude to pull it together.
“It’s you against the course. That’s what it comes down to. He’s young yet, but he’s learning. He’s starting to put things together.”
As far as the conditions, Mikulich didn’t let the wind or chilly temperature get into his head.
“I cleared my mind before I hit, then I hit the ball and hope it goes straight,” Mikulich said.
Mikulich shot a 46 on the front nine, then he came back with a 39 on the back nine.
“On the first couple of holes, I went bogey, double and triple,” Mikulich said. “My putting wasn’t the greatest. I had to care more about it. On the back nine, I played golf. I got everything out of my head and said, ‘I have nothing to lose. I might as well play good.’”
With Mikulich’s help, Rock Ridge won the boys title with a 343. Cass Lake-Bena was second at 351, followed by North Woods 359, Hibbing 1 378, International Falls 415 and Hibbing 2 464.
That didn’t surprise Plesha because he has 10 players fighting for six spots.
“Every week, it’s a different bunch of kids rotating in,” Plesha said. “We have playoffs every week to see who gets to go to a meet. It’s a good thing in a way because it drives that competition.
“It forces kids to work for it. I’m happy with how they’re doing this year.”
Other Rock Ridge scores were Carter Orent 86, Eli Devich 86 and Rollie Seppala 86. Brennan Peterson had an 87 and Landon Richter 89.
Hibbing was led by Sam Gabardi with a 92, followed by Dylan Horvath 94, Peyton Taylor 96 and Michael Andrican 97. Ryley Grunenwald had a 99 and Nick Horvath 99.
Gavin Brown led Cass Lake-Bena with an 86, and Caidan Carpenter led Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin with a 90.
On the girls side, Mesabi East won the team title with a 386. Rock Ridge had 421, North Woods 452, Hibbing 467, Cass Lake-Bena 478, Ely/Northeast Range 479 and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 515.
The Giants were led by Maggie Lamppa with an 85, Samantha Doherty 94, Izzy Depew 98 and Mylee Young 102.
“When it’s windy and cold, sometimes that’s tough, especially with the mental part of it,” Mesabi East coach Steve Grams said. “The girls got into a rhythm. I’m sure they will say they left some strokes out there, but it’s great to get out.
“This is only our third meet, so we have to keep getting better each meet. Hopefully, we’ll be ready in two weeks for sections.”
Even with just three meets in, Grams has seen consistency with his top three golfers.
“Our one, two and three have been tough,” Grams said. “We’re looking for that one fourth girl to score, hopefully, in the low 100s or high 90s. They’re getting better. We haven’t had a lot of practice.
“We have to fine tune our game here in a short period of time.”
Hibbing was led by Alison Trullinger with a 109, followed by Kate Toewe at 113, Ava Bougalis 121 and Lucy Grzybowski 124. Brielle Radovich had a 128 and Allie Hagen a 146.
Hibbing coach Emily Freeman said there’s been steady improvement from both of her teams this season.
“It’s been a tough season with the weather we’ve had,” Freeman said. “It’s been a tough season to get out for meets. They’re doing well, considering. It makes us focus on practice more, and both teams are making improvements.
“I’m proud of their positivity and drive.”
Hibbing Invite
Boys: 1. Rock Ridge 343; 2. Cass Lake-Bena 351; 3. North Woods 359; 4. Hibbing 1 378; 5. International Falls 415; 6. Hibbing 2 464.
Individuals: 1. (tie) Ian Mikulich, RR, Eli Smith, NW, 85; 3. (tie) Carter Orent, RR, Eli Devich, RR, Rollie Seppala, RR, Gavin Brown, CLB, 86; 8. LeRoy Fairbanks, CLB, Brennan Peterson, RR, 87; 10. Landon Richter, RR, 89; 11. (tie) Caiden Carpenter, GNK, Davis Kleppe, NW, 90; 13. Ty Fabish, NW, 91; 14. (tie) Brendon Brown, CLB, Sam Gabardi, H, 92; 16. Ethan Byram, NW, 94; 17. Dylan Horvath, H, 94; 18. Peyton Taylor, H, 95; 19. Dawson Peterson, H, 96; 20. Michael Andrican 97.
Girls: Team: 1. Mesabi East 386; 2. Rock Ridge 421; 3. North Woods 452; 4. Hibbing 467; 5. Cass Lake-Bena 478; 6. Ely/Northeast Range 479; 7. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 515.
Individual: 1. Kelby Anderson, IF, 83; 2. Maggie Lamppa, ME, 85; 3. Samantha Doherty 94; 4. Nakomis Mitchell, CLB, 97; 5. Izzy Depew 98; 6. (tie) Mylee Young, RR, Tori Olson NW, 102; 8. Haley Bogdan, NW, 103; 9. (tie) Hailey Tarr, RR, Emma Berg, RR, 104; 11. Abby Koivisto, ENR, 105; 12. (tie) Gianna Iay, ME, Alison Trullinger, H, 109; 14. Keirra Aasen, 110; 15. (tie) Bella Ruotsalainen, ME,Aza;ea Ray, RR, 111; 17, Mataya Mitchell, CLB, 112; 18. Kate Toewe, H, 113’ 19. Danica Sundblad, ENR, Allie Lamppa, ME. 119.
Softball
Superior 11
Hibbing 0
HIBBING — The Spartans used a nine-run fifth inning to beat the Bluejackets at Bennett Park Field Monday.
Raye had the big hit of the inning, a two-run home run. Fish had a two-run home run in the fourth.
Zembo was the winning pitcher, tossing five innings of two-hit ball. She struck out six and walked two.
Ayva Terzich and Monroe Rewertz had the Hibbing hits.
Aune Boben worked 4.1 innings, allowing nine hits. She fanned eight. Rylie Forbord worked .2 innings, giving up one hit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.