DULUTH — Over a year after forming, the Rock Ridge boys’ and girls’ track teams participated in their first meet together as a single team, taking on Duluth East in a dual meet to open up the season.
Times, distances and heights were recorded for all events, but the meet was not scored, leaving no team winner.
On the boys’ side, Rock Ridge finished the day with eight individual wins, with Cameron Stocke, Josh Creer-Obertstar and Karson Sortedahl each winning a pair of events.
Stocke earned wins in the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:39.8 as well as the 800 meter run with a time of 2:03.3. Creer-Oberstar was the winner of the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.1, while also taking home first place honors in the high jump with a mark of six feet, three inches.
Sortedahl earned wins in both of the horizontal jumps, finishing first in the long jump with a mark of 18 feet, 8.5 inches and in the triple jump with a distance of 37 feet, 11.5 inches.
Riley Krenz was the top finisher in the shot put, winning the event with a mark of 37 feet and one half inch. Finally, in the 100 meter dash, Ethan Zlimen earned the win for Rock Ridge, finishing the event in first with a time of 11.7 seconds.
On the girls’ side, the Wolverines finished the day with four individual wins, including a pair of field event wins for Elli Jankila. Jankila was the top finisher in both the long and triple jump, winning the former with a mark of 14 feet, four and a half inches and the latter with a jump of 30 feet, six and a half inches.
Rock Ridge also got a win from Jennie Krause in the 300 meter hurdles, taking home the win with a time of 54.2 seconds. Ellie Bjorge also earned a win for the Wolverines, winning the high jump with a best mark of four feet, two inches.
Girls’ head coach Deanna Kerzie, speaking for both teams, said it was a great start to the season for the new Rock Ridge team.
“Having this meet was so fantastic for the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia athletes competing as Rock Ridge after not having the sport last year due to the pandemic,” the coach said.
Rock Ridge is tentatively scheduled to compete again Thursday in Chisholm while Tuesday’s scheduled meet in Hibbing has been cancelled due to poor weather.
