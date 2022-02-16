VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge wrestling team will put their successful season to the test starting today when they do battle with Hibbing in a Section 7AA quarterfinal matchup in Grand Rapids.
The Wolverines garnered the northern subsection’s No. 2 seed, while the Bluejackets come in as the No. 3 seed.
Rock Ridge has had the upper hand on Hibbing so far this season, but that doesn’t mean winning once more is a sure thing according to Wolverines head coach Dennis Benz.
“It’s going to be a dogfight in my opinion,” Benz said. “The guys are excited and thinking about how far we can go but we have to take care of Hibbing first. They’ve got some good kids in their lineup up top and we have some solid ones down below.”
The last time the two teams met, the matches were split evenly: five wins for Rock Ridge and five for Hibbing. With the ‘Jackets having more forfeits than the Wolverines, the match tilted in favor of Rock Ridge. While Benz says his team isn’t at 100% like he would hope at this time of year, he believes the kids that are wrestling are competing at a high enough level to get the job done.
“It’s playoff time and I know the guys are focused on this. They’ve been working hard all week and all season. There’s no excuses at this point. It’s been a solid year for us so hopefully it can continue.”
Benz believes the way the teams compare to each other, the match could end up coming down to just one or two bouts.
“Where we’re stronger, they’re a bit weaker and where they’re stronger, we’re not as strong. A lot of it will come down to finding ways to get the pin, or if we’re losing, finding a way to not get pinned and save some points. I’m sure their philosophy of thinking is the same way.”
Benz believes the marquee matchup of the night will be between Rock Ridge’s Damian Tapio and Hibbing’s Bryson Larrabee at 160 pounds. Tapio is 2-0 against Larrabee this season, but the most recent time they wrestled was a very close match.
“Damian has to be on the attack. He has to be aggressive and go after him. Larrabee likes to slow the match down and Tapio is fast and furious. I think whoever wrestles the way they like to could get the upperhand in that one. He beat him pretty well the first time but the last time it was only by a point so it might not be one sided.”
Compiling nearly 20 dual meet wins this season, the Wolverines have seen quite a bit of success. Led by their five seniors, Benz doesn’t believe the success has added any extra pressure to his squad.
“I think they know where they’re at and what to expect. They can’t make any excuses. The kids are ready to go and they’re up for the challenge. I don’t think they’re afraid of anything that could happen tomorrow. IF they give their teammates and themselves 150%, then that’s all we can ask for.”
—
Rock Ridge and Hibbing are set to battle at 7 p.m. in Grand Rapids. The winner will advance to the 7AA semifinals Friday in Mora.
