EVELETH — Coming off of a one-point loss handed to them on the final play of the game last Friday, the Rock Ridge football team is looking to refocus as they play host to Duluth Denfeld tonight at 7 p.m in Eveleth.
While one final score from Two Harbors made the difference last Friday, Wolverines co-head coach Matt Anderson says the loss can’t be pinpointed to just the last couple of snaps.
“We can’t put this loss on the last couple of plays because we didn’t come ready to play in the first quarter last week,” Anderson said before Thursday’s practice. “There were opportunities for us to win that game and we didn’t take advantage of them. So we spent this week refocusing and hopefully after a good week of practice we can take advantage of things right from the start tomorrow night.”
Over the course of the week, Anderson has seen some things he’s liked, including older players stepping up when they need to.
“I’ve seen a lot of people holding each other accountable. Older kids are being leaders and being vocal about those kinds of things. We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot so many times. We only have so many feet so the guys need to hold each other accountable to make sure we don’t make the same mistakes from last week.”
A bright spot from the loss to the Agates was the offensive prowess of junior running back Ryan Manninen, who scored two more rushing touchdowns to bring his total to five on the season. When it comes to offensive cohesion, Anderson says things look good when they’re run well.
“Jake Burress is in that conversation too when it comes to getting a lot of touches. He’s been doing really well but the points aren’t there for him yet. The offensive line has been playing very well the first two games but it’s just those little things we have to clean up like false starts and putting the ball on the ground. That’s what really sticks out right now. We can’t expect to win games if we keep hurting ourselves there.”
In preparing for the Duluth Denfeld Hunters this week, Anderson says his team is preparing for an active passing game.
“They have a really scrappy quarterback who likes to roll around so we have to be prepared for that. We have to be able to match up in the back end and have a good pass rush as well. At the same time, breaking down and making quality tackles is something we have to focus on.”
Tonight’s game is the first for the Wolverines against a Class 4A school. The rest of their schedule will be against 4A schools and one 5A squad. With bigger teams and more bodies lining up against them, Anderson says recovery and forward momentum is key as Rock Ridge gets into the meat of their schedule.
“The message is to recover correctly. Get your rest in but still work hard in the weight room. Don’t pace yourself. We’re trying to build towards the end of the season into the playoffs. Take each game as it comes and be disciplined football players.”
Returning home after last week’s road trip, Moore Stadium has received a slight facelift with the scoreboard now donning the green and black Rock Ridge colors.
“It’ll be fun to be at home again. It feels more like a home with the green and black on the scoreboard. Hopefully our guys come together and have fun this game and take the field as football players, being hammers and not nails.”
