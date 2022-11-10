EVELETH—The Rock Ridge girls’ swimming team has enjoyed plenty of group success this season.
The Wolverines captured the Iron Range Conference title last month and put up a fight in the Section 7A True Team meet, taking second to champion Grand Rapids.
Today, Rock Ridge will travel to Hibbing as they hope to use their depth to make some waves in the Section 7A prelims. Top eight finishers from today will advance to Saturday’s finals, while swimmers 9-16 in each event will swim in the consolation heats.
Rock Ridge head coach Perry Brown said his team has looked solid during the final stretch of the season.
“The team’s been looking good all season but this is what we’ve been waiting for,” Brown said ahead of the prelims. “We’ve been working real hard and now our taper is pretty much done. Everyone’s pretty excited. The team’s ready physically and now they’re coming together mentally. That puts everything into place.”
The Wolverines highest seed for the prelims is in the 200 medley relay where they own the third fastest time at 2:06.01. A top two finish on Saturday would advance them to state. In the other relays, Rock Ridge is fifth in the 200 free relay and sixth in the 400 free relay.
Individually, freshman Samantha Bartovich owns the highest seeds for the Wolverines. Bartovich is fifth in both the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle. Rock Ridge could have a strong showing in the distance events with Dani Logan seeded sixth and seventh in the 200 and 500 respectively, with Elise Hoard seeded eighth and 10th in those same events.
Rock Ridge has one other top five seed in junior Hailey Pechonick, who comes into the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:08.05.
Junior Mia Stark has two sixth place seeds to her name in the 200 individual medley as well as the 100 freestyle. Maggie Gripp comes in seeded seventh in the 100 backstroke and Anna Heinoenn is seventh in the 100 breaststroke.
“There’s some gaps we’ll probably have to make up but we’re very interested in a few of these events. We like the number of scoring opportunities in the events such as the 200 and 500. We’re expecting to see something happen. Thursday is our test. We have to get into the final first so hopefully we can get a good number of girls in and then perform even better on Saturday.”
With one of the bigger rosters in the section, Rock Ridge will be bringing 20 girls to the section meet, a number normally unheard of for Brown back when the Wolverines were two separate teams. With such a large group contributing to their team’s success this year, Brown says the continued growth between the young program is noticeable.
“I think the team is split right down the middle between Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia girls so it’s not like one side is continuing more than the other. They’ve definitely grown close these last couple of seasons and we saw that pay off this year winning the IRC and taking second at true team. The girls are starting to figure out that our depth is our strength and we know we can always come into meets with a chance to do something with that.
“It’s so easy to see the success of the combination when you look at what we’ve been able to do as a team this year. Everybody has their own contribution and that’s continuing to pay off for us. From a coaching standpoint, I couldn’t be happier.”
Now, all Rock Ridge has left to do is swim.
“This is what we’re excited to see. This is that exciting time of the year where you see what your hard work has done and I think our girls are ready to see that.”
—
Below is seed times and places for all Rock Ridge swimmers heading into today’s section prelims.
200 medley relay: 3, Rock Ridge, 2:06.01.
200 freestyle: 5, Samantha Bartovich, 2:09.28; 6, Dani Logan, 2:12.67; 8, Elise Hoard, 2:16.46; 10, Paige Robillard, 2:17.67.
200 individual medley: 6, Mia Stark, 2:35.07; 9, Ellie Bjorge, 2:37.93; 12, Maggie Koskela, 2:38.75; 16, Maija Rantala, 2:39.40.
50 freestyle: 12, Hailey Pechonick, 27.67; 14, Amelia Kober, 27.79; 16, Jaelyn Parks, 27.87; 17, Emma Vukmanich, 27.89.
100 butterfly: 5, Pechonick, 1:08.05; 16, Tayler Harju, 1:15.67; 19, Olivia Fernlund, 1:16.78; 22, Anya Schuchard, 1:20.00.
100 freestyle: 6, Stark, 59.07; 11, Kober, 1:01.66; 12, Bjorge, 1:01.86; 13, Parks, 1:02.06.
500 freestyle: 5, Bartovich, 5:53.81; 7, Logan, 6:03.36; 10, Hoard, 6:10.71; 11, Robillard, RR, 6:11.08.
200 freestyle relay: 5, Rock Ridge, 1:50.87.
100 backstroke: 7, Maggie Gripp, 1:09.63; 13, Vukmanich, 1:13.84; 14, Koskela, 1:13.87; 15, Allison Anderson, RR, 1:14.59.
100 breaststroke: 7, Anna Heinonen, 1:18.54; 20, Grace Langowski, 1:24.94; 25, Gabriella Mast, 1:27.78; 39, Rantala, 2:28.12.
400 freestyle relay: 6, Rock Ridge, 4:06.58.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.