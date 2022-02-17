VIRGINIA — Matchups for the upcoming Section 7A boys’ hockey tournament have been released with a pair of local Iron Range teams set to face off in the quarterfinals.

Rock Ridge has garnered the No. 3 seed in the tournament and will play host to No. 6 Hibbing/Chisholm Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Virginia.

The teams split their two regular season matchups with each other, with the Bluejackets downing the Wolverines 4-1 on Dec. 3. Rock Ridge avenged that loss earlier this week, defeating H/C 4-0.

Hermantown has earned the top seed in the section and will play host to the winner of No. 8 North Shore and No. 9 Ely/Tower-Soudan. Duluth Denfeld is the No. 2 seed and will host the winner of No. 7 International Falls and No. 10 Moose Lake Area. Play-in games for the bottom four teams are scheduled for Saturday at the high seed.

Proctor earned the No. 4 seed in the section and will host No. 5 Greenway in the last quarterfinal match.

The winner of the Rock Ridge and Hibbing/Chisholm matchup will play the winner of the Duluth Denfeld/play-in winner matchup, next Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Duluth’s Amsoil Arena. The other semifinal game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. that same night.

The Section 7A championship game is scheduled for Wednesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at Amsoil Arena.

