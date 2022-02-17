VIRGINIA — Matchups for the upcoming Section 7A boys’ hockey tournament have been released with a pair of local Iron Range teams set to face off in the quarterfinals.
Rock Ridge has garnered the No. 3 seed in the tournament and will play host to No. 6 Hibbing/Chisholm Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Virginia.
The teams split their two regular season matchups with each other, with the Bluejackets downing the Wolverines 4-1 on Dec. 3. Rock Ridge avenged that loss earlier this week, defeating H/C 4-0.
Hermantown has earned the top seed in the section and will play host to the winner of No. 8 North Shore and No. 9 Ely/Tower-Soudan. Duluth Denfeld is the No. 2 seed and will host the winner of No. 7 International Falls and No. 10 Moose Lake Area. Play-in games for the bottom four teams are scheduled for Saturday at the high seed.
Proctor earned the No. 4 seed in the section and will host No. 5 Greenway in the last quarterfinal match.
The winner of the Rock Ridge and Hibbing/Chisholm matchup will play the winner of the Duluth Denfeld/play-in winner matchup, next Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Duluth’s Amsoil Arena. The other semifinal game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. that same night.
The Section 7A championship game is scheduled for Wednesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at Amsoil Arena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.