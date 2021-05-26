Rock Ridge, Hibbing netters one step closer to state tourney

HIBBING — Area netters from Rock Ridge and Hibbing have their eyes set on state tournament berths as the semifinals and finals of the Section 7A individual tennis tournament will be played out today in Hibbing.
Champions and runners-up in both the singles and doubles tournaments will earn a trip the Class A state tournament, scheduled for June 8-11 at St. Cloud Tech High School.
The top seeded doubles pair and defending section champions Ryan Scherf and Jace Westerbur are amongst the final four teams in the doubles tournament. Receiving a first round bye, the Rock Ridge seniors defeated Hermantown’s Ely Young and Max Plante 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. They’ll start their day taking on Aitkin’s Josh Hagestuen and Ben Harris.
On Scherf and Westerbur’s play, Rock Ridge head coach Jeff Mauston said it was a solid start for the pair as they aim to repeat as section champs
“They played some really athletic kids to start but they were just on their game today,” Mauston said. “They battled through some tough, windy conditions and got some of the nerves and jitters out. I think they’re feeling a little bit of pressure being the top team coming in.”
Virginia’s second doubles pair of Logan Bialke and Sam Berlin will also aim for a state berth. Bialke and Berlin opened up play with Duluth Denfeld’s Mathias MacMillan and Lukas Mayne, winning 6-0, 6-3 to move on to the quarterfinals. In their second match, the Rock Ridge pair downed Hibbing’s top duo in Drew Anderson and Tristan Babich, 6-2, 7-5 earning a place in the semifinals.
Taking down Anderson and Babich, Mauston said Bialke and Berlin’s play was top level Wednesday.
“They beat them in straight sets and they both had moments where they just looked spectacular. I’m really happy for them and the way that they played.”
Bialke and Berlin will start play off today with Hermantown’s Zam Plante and Aaron Evjen.
Mauston fully believes that his doubles pairings have a shot at qualifying for the state tournament together.
“Getting both of them there is the goal. They’re both good enough to do so but they’ll all need to step up and play good tennis. I know Bialke and Berlin could beat Westerbur and Scherf on any given day but both pairs need to focus on what’s in front of them first tomorrow.”
In singles, Rock Ridge sophomore and top seed Jared Delich earned a first round bye and played his way into the semifinals with a 6-1, 6-2 quarterfinal win over Aitkin’s Owen Hagen.
Just a match away from qualifying for state, Mauston says Delich is peaking at the right time this season.
“He’s hitting the ball so well. Finding the right spots, setting up beautiful lobs. I thought he had a great day of tennis.
“If he wants to make it to state, he’ll have to tough it out. He’s playing some of his best tennis right now but he’ll need to be confident today. Jared doesn’t show a lot of emotion on the court. He control that part of his game so well and that makes him a tough competitor. He has a real shot at making it to state.”
Hibbing’s Cooper Hendrickson started his day with a three set win over Hermantown’s Ethan Hallgren, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3. Hendrickson then faced off with Denfeld’s Adler Wormuth in the quarterfinals, pulling off the win 3-6, 6-0, 6-2. Delich and Hendrickson will do battle in today’s semifinals.
In the other half of the bracket, Hibbing’s Isaac Hildenbrand earned his way into the semifinals with a win over Virginia’s Jack Elliot, 4-6, 7-5, 6-0. Elliot picked up a first round win earlier in the day, taking down Cloquet’s Ethan Doty, 6-0, 6-1. Hildenbrand will take on Aitkin’s James Much in his semifinal bout.
On Elliot’s play, Mauston says it was a solid effort from his No. 2 singles player, complimenting Hildenbrand for stepping up his play.
“Jack took the first set and was up 4-1 in the second and the wheels just sort of fell off. But it was different today. Jack continued to play well but Hildenbrand really started playing well and couldn’t miss a shot so kudos to him.”
The Section 7A individual tournament will continue today at 10 a.m. in Hibbing.
