Rock Ridge, Hibbing netters advance to next week’s individual section semifinals

DULUTH — A number of Rock Ridge and Hibbing girls’ tennis players are one step closer to punching a ticket to the individual state tennis tournament after they found success at Tuesday’s Section 7AA North Tournament in Duluth.
With two separate brackets playing out in both singles and doubles, two spots in next week’s semifinals were on the line. Those advancing on Tuesday will play in next week’s semifinals and finals in Rogers against the players that advanced from the South Tournament.
In singles, Rock Ridge’s Lydia Delich cruised through all three of her matches to claim the north’s No. 1 seed. Delich opened with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Hermantown’s Emily Gustafson before dispatching Grand Rapids/Greenway’s Taryn Hamling and Brainerd’s Ella Chaussee by the same score in the two matches to follow, punching her ticket to next week’s semifinals.
In doubles, the bracket held up for both of the top two seeded teams with Hibbing’s Abigail Sullivan and Claire Rewetz winning thrice to earn the No. 1 seed while Rock Ridge’s Anna Beaudette and Julia Lindseth won three times as well to grab the No. 2 seed.
For Sullivan and Rewertz, the pair began their day with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Cloquet/Esko/Carlton’s Halverson and Rahkola. They then downed Brainerd’s Brown and Omberg 6-1, 6-0 before wrapping things up with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Pequot Lakes’ Mudgett and Ouradnik.
On the other half of the bracket, Beaudette and Lindseth started things off with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Hermantown’s Swanson and Heitzman. In their second match, it was a 6-2, 6-2 decision over Duluth East’s Johnson and Holliday. In the match for the No. 2 seed, the Rock Ridge duo downed Brainerd’s Erdal and Folden, 6-3, 7-5.
Coming up just short of advancing to next week’s semifinals and finals was Rock Ridge’s Katelyn Torrel. Given the No. 2 seed to start the bracket, Torrel made short work of her first two opponents, downing GRG’s Lindsey Tulla 6-0, 6-0 and Pequot Lakes’ Allyson Yahn 6-2, 6-2. In her final match of the day, she fell to Brainerd’s Lila Collins, the sixth seed, 6-2, 6-3, ending her run while allowing Collins to advance to next week’s semifinals.
In other singles action, Hibbing’s Bella Vincent, the No. 9 seed, fell to GRG’s Taryn Hamling in her first match, 6-4, 6-3.
In other doubles action, the fifth-seeded Rock Ridge duo of Paige Maki and Mylee Young started their day off with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 win over Hermantown’s Berg and Sieger. In their next match against Mudgett and Ouradnik, it was the Pequot Lakes pair that ended the Wolverines’ run, winning with a score of 6-3, 6-4.
In other doubles action, Hibbing’s Aune Boben and Kenedi Koland were slated to start play against Duluth East’s Johnson and Holliday, but the match was given to the Greyhounds pair by way of injury default.
Those advancing from Tuesday’s tournament will match up with the top two seeds in singles and doubles from the south half of the section. Semifinals and finals will play out on Tuesday in Rogers. The top two finishers in singles and doubles will earn a trip to the state tournament.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.